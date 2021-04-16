By

Anthony (I lie) Fauci, now says he would not take the “risk” of eating inside even if he and everyone else took a vaccine. He is the one who brilliantly noted that if we close down the economy for 15 we would solve the problem—then admitted that he did not want to scare us with the “truth”, Newsom “opened” the churches—but tomorrow most will still be closed—and even when opened, no singing, no choir. For the Buddhists, he has outlawed chanting! Is that a form of hate against Asians?

As for me, any statement by Newsom, Fauci or a Health director has to have the same response, "What is the punchline to that joke?". It is time for us to ignore the ignorant, the fascists, and the silly and start using our common sense. Be brave, stand up to bullies and whack jobs using government to control us, for no scientific reason. STOP WEARING WORTHLESS MASKS—START WEARING A SMILE.

The Fauciite Consensus Will Never Take Us Back to Normal

By Buck Sexton , American Consequences, 4/14/21

Over the past year of COVID, there’s been a recurring news narrative of “experts surprised their predictions were off the mark.” It’s happened on almost every major policy issue – from masks to lockdowns to surface cleaning – and the margins of error are often vast. The CDC or some government body told us with certainty that something was true concerning COVID, and we had to obey.

But then the data comes out, and the people yelling about “the science” were totally wrong…

Yet somehow we’re supposed to ignore the abysmal track record of these experts and listen to whatever their next proclamation of “the science!” may be, even as the end of the pandemic appears to be in sight. This comes from the “Fauciite Consensus” – the absolutist voices that pretend there’s such a thing as “the science” that determines public policy decisions. Until we understand what the consensus is, and what it plans long term, it’s never going away.

Any meaningful public debate about the consensus positions has been forbidden… After all, how can you reasonably argue with a group that claims to represent “the science”? We’ve been led to believe an infallible genius has been making these COVID policy declarations. In reality, it’s been Dr. Anthony Fauci and a chorus of middling fellow bureaucrats insisting that two-year-olds wear masks and “social distancing” circles be drawn on baseball fields in public parks.

No matter how many times they’re wrong or their directives fail, you’re obligated to obey the Fauciites – because they say so, and the State backs them up with force. It’s like they’re America’s anxious helicopter parents who won’t ever let us go to the playground with the other kids because of the risk of a staph infection from a scraped knee.

That anyone can theoretically get a staph infection almost anywhere never occurs to the Fauciite Consensus… Or they simply don’t care. They pretend to offer absolute safety in response to endless obedience. And no matter how many times they’ve failed in this proposition over the course of the pandemic, they demand that this time they’ve got it right.

The latest version of their blatant wrongness comes courtesy of two large states, Texas and Michigan, who’ve taken very different approaches to the pandemic over the last few months. Texas has gotten rid of its mask mandate and completely opened up its businesses. Its cases have plummeted over the past month – the exact opposite of what experts like Fauci said would happen. The not-so-good doctor claimed it was a big mistake and would lead to a surge.

Michigan, on the other hand, is going through a major spike in cases, including having the dubious distinction of nine of the top 10 metro areas for COVID spread in the country. This is all happening in a state with a notoriously extreme lockdown advocate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, calling the shots. Michigan still has mask mandates (indoor and outdoor) and has had many of these in place since July 10 of last year. It’s all Fauci-approved, and it’s failing.

How do the people spewing constant lockdown propaganda explain this one? Mostly through a series of “Michigan must be letting up on mitigation measures” and “wait two more weeks” doublespeak. Their explanations simply don’t add up, which has been the case all along.

No reasonable person should be surprised by this anymore, but many choose to keep the Fauciite charade going. The corporate media, as always, is there to leap in with analysis like this recent tweet from NBC’s The Today Show:

Some states with stricter rules are now seeing surges in COVID cases, while many others that rushed to reopen are experiencing sizable drops. The numbers have experts scratching their heads.

Ah, yes, it’s all so confusing, especially when the obvious possibility – COVID mitigation measures don’t work as advertised – is automatically dropped from the equation. The Fauciite Consensus will never admit that it was wrong, no matter what the data and actual experience show us.

It has been wrong so often, it’s hard to keep track. Remember how we were all told a year ago to panic over the possibility that COVID could last hours (perhaps days) on all kinds of surfaces? This led to an unprecedented regime of cleaning everything in sight for fear of COVID contamination. There was a nationwide shortage of anti-bacterial wipes, and alcohol distilleries started making hand sanitizer and disinfectant to help the war on fomites (surfaces that transmit viruses).

Turns out, that was all utterly useless pandemic-cleaning theater. A CDC press release from April 5 states that…

The principal mode by which people are infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) is through exposure to respiratory droplets carrying infectious virus. It is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), but the risk is generally considered to be low.

How low, you might ask? According to the report, less than one in 10,000. That’s right, any time you touch a surface highly contaminated with active COVID virus, you have fewer than a 0.0001% chance of getting COVID. This comes after a year of absurd hygiene extremes, such as people washing their grocery bags down or touching every elevator button and door handle with their elbows. In New York City, they were shutting the subway down nightly for a “deep clean.”

Fauci in deed, word, and attitude supported all of this… It was all a giant waste of time and resources.

Now the focus is shifting to when do we get to go back to normal? As with everything else the Fauci Consensus has dictated, we can expect constantly shifting goalposts and a desire to maintain control at all costs.

Here’s what the lockdown leprechaun, Dr. Fauci, said during a COVID briefing on behalf of President Joe Biden’s administration on April 7:

I think what we’re going to see is that, as we get more and more people vaccinated, you’re going to see a concomitant diminution in the number of cases that we see every day and, with that, you know, the cascading domino effect of less hospitalizations and less deaths.

I don’t think it’s going to be a precise number. I don’t know what that number is. I can’t say it’s going to be “this” percent. But we’ll know it when we see it. It’ll be obvious as the numbers come down rather dramatically.

Oh, we will “know it when we see it!” What a highly scientific proclamation. And it’s worth noticing how America’s favorite lab coat tyrant uses words like “concomitant diminution” in interviews when he could just say “drop.” But if Dr. Thesaurus wasn’t showing up on television what seems like every five minutes, people might start to feel normal again, and the Fauciite Consensus exists to fight that urge.

And if you think Fauci and his minions will all just go away in time, think again. There’s already talk about booster shots for COVID vaccines every six months. The apparatus of health policy tyranny isn’t going to just fade out. That’s why you will see more articles like this one from February in the months ahead, telling you to be ready for forever COVID:

Experts believe the coronavirus pandemic is likely to become endemic, meaning the virus will stick around in populations, potentially requiring booster shots to beef up immunity. “We need to plan that this is something we may need to maintain control over chronically,” Fauci said in November. “It may be something that becomes endemic, that we have to just be careful about.”

The COVID lockdown and mitigation measures madness only ends when we make it end. Sadly, far too many Americans prefer to live in a society of absolute control and pseudo-safety. They’ve been brainwashed into believing they are saving lives in exchange for giving up their basic freedoms, and there are a lot of people in power benefiting from their mass hysteria.

In truth, almost all of what we’ve been forced to do this past year is about as smart as spraying Lysol all over your groceries to protect against infinitesimal risk. COVID was never hitchhiking inside your house in a bag of chicken nuggets, and the “experts” who made us think otherwise are hysterical buffoons.

This is the world the Fauciites hath wrought… Whether it stays that way is up to us.