The Feel Good “Recycling” Scam of California Democrats

Government is the master of the scam. LAUSD. The Train To Nowhere. Mandatory Minimum Wage. Now we have the recycling scam—you though our recycles were being recycled—we pay surcharges for plastic bottles, to be recycled. Just another government scam.

Much of what Californians may think is being recycled, particularly plastic, ends up in landfills—or in the ocean, where it is consumed by unwitting whales and other sea life.

You would thin honest environmentalists would want this scam ended. Their silence shows the honest folks do not care, expert to make life expensive and miserable for people. Sad folks.

Talking trash

Dan Morain, WhatsMatters, 5/31/19

Plastic often ends up in landfills.

In 2011, lawmakers established the lofty goal that Californians would be diverting 75% of our waste from garbage dumps through reduced packaging, recycling and composting by 2020. We’re not close.

Californians are diverting an estimated 46% of our waste—down from the 58% we purportedly recycled in 2011, though that number was generous.

Much of what Californians may think is being recycled, particularly plastic, ends up in landfills—or in the ocean, where it is consumed by unwitting whales and other sea life.

This week, the Senate and Assembly approved virtually identical bills seeking to establish a new lofty goal: diverting 75% of our waste from landfills by 2030.

Mark Murray of Californians Against Waste is pushing both bills: “What the passage means is we’re going to do something this year.”

An added twist: Both bills direct manufacturers of plastics to prove that 20% of their products are being recycled by 2024, or else those products could not be sold in California. If that provision survives in the final legislation, it could be an end of styrofoam products.