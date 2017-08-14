The Future of Technology: Allstate lays off 500 as app tech takes over

By

This story is to remind us of the changing market place for jobs. Amazon is killing off brick and mortar, the mainstream media is committing suicide and thanks to technology lots of grocery store, Target and even restaurant jobs are going away. Between kiosks at fast food places, self-checking lines and now an app for insurance claims cost 500 their jobs at one company—will the others be far behind? We are told we have a shortage of doctors. Yet technology is allowing surgeons in L.A. to perform work in Omaha, without leaving their home. During my recent health issues, I was able to use Skype to talk with my surgeon and show him my body, areas of concern. The world is changing and government schools are worried about diversity and protecting illegal aliens. Sad.

Allstate lays off 500 as app tech takes over

Gina Hall, Chicago Business Journal, 8/11/17



Allstate has laid off more than 500 employees in 2017 as it increases use of its app for insurance claims.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said the layoffs occurred across the U.S., but did not indicate whether there would be additional cuts, per the Chicago Tribune.

Allstate’s Esurance unit eliminated about 100 positions nationwide this year. The company wouldn’t confirm if that number was included in the 500 employee count.

The insurer spent $53 million from April through June on restructuring charges. A large portion of that spending went toward severance packages and shutdown costs.

The company has seen much success with its QuickFoto Claim, a feature on its mobile app that allows customers to take pictures of damage after accidents to initiate the claims process. The app now takes the place of adjusters, who used to drive to sites to inspect a wreckage.

“There was a lot of dead time, unproductive time as adjusters drove around” Allstate President Matt Winter said during an Aug. 2 earnings call with investors. “We looked at that and realized emerging technologies, data and analytics could rectify that and take some of the inefficiency out of the system.”

It used to take Allstate (NYSE: ALL) a week to have a vehicle inspected and obtain a damage estimate, now it takes less than a day, per the Tribune. The company is also using drones to view roof damage, instead of human inspectors.

On a brighter note, the insurer is announced Wednesday it would bring 2,250 jobs over three years as part of an operations center in Charlotte, North Carolina, per the Charlotte Business Journal. The jobs to be added in Charlotte will be a mix of new positions and existing roles.

Allstate is the largest publicly held property and casualty insurance company in the U.S. It provides insurance services to more than 16 million households nationwide.