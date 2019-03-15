By

Why does energy cost so much in California—we use “renewable” alternative energy. That costs two to five times as much as fossil energy. Texas gives it’s residents a choice. California, like the Socialist State it is, not only gives no choice but demands the use of expensive energy. Why did Parsons and other leave the State, this is a major reason. “The California Energy Commission estimates that 34% of the state’s retail electricity sales (pdf) in 2018 were provided by renewable energy sources eligible for its renewable portfolio standard (RPS), as shown in the above image. This definition notably excludes the state’s large hydroelectric plants. The report notes that in 2018, solar represented the largest portion of renewable generation serving California’s electricity load, at almost 12% of all electricity. Broadly, in the past five years large-scale solar generation has increased nearly five-fold, while behind-the-meter solar resources increased approximately 310%. As well, the state expects it will soon achieve the goal of 1 million solar roofs, with an estimated 958,000 solar systems installed.” Notice the article refuse to mention the costs, the lost jobs ad the firms forced to leave the State. When you pay your next energy bill remember this, you bill includes the hidden tax of high cost energy—and you have not choice but to pay or leave.

The Golden State is officially a third renewable, and it’s not stopping there

California has passed its 33% renewable energy target two years before the 2020 deadline. The state’s next renewable milestone is at 44% by 2024, a 33% growth in just over five full years.

John Weaver , PV Magazine, 2/25/19

The superlatives describing California’s mass run long; the world’s 5th largest economy with 40 million people is a powerful one. The state’s economic strength, coupled with it being a world leader in clean energy is the greatest piece of evidence that we can first have our cake, and eat some of it too. A clean solar-powered cake.

The California Energy Commission estimates that 34% of the state’s retail electricity sales (pdf) in 2018 were provided by renewable energy sources eligible for its renewable portfolio standard (RPS), as shown in the above image. This definition notably excludes the state’s large hydroelectric plants.

The report notes that in 2018, solar represented the largest portion of renewable generation serving California’s electricity load, at almost 12% of all electricity. Broadly, in the past five years large-scale solar generation has increased nearly five-fold, while behind-the-meter solar resources increased approximately 310%. As well, the state expects it will soon achieve the goal of 1 million solar roofs, with an estimated 958,000 solar systems installed.

Though the most recent numbers are for the end of 2017, the report noted that the majority, but not all, electric retail sellers were in compliance with the 33% goal, and that some – for instance San Diego Gas & Electricity at more than 44% – were way out ahead and pulling a few along.

The report notes some moments of system stress that have occurred with these aggressive generation shifts:

For one minute on May 26, 2018, an average of 73.9% of load on the California Independent System Operator (California ISO) grid was served by RPS resources.

California ISO experienced a new instantaneous solar generation record on June 29, 2018, when solar capacity peaked at 10,739 megawatts.

The total load and the total load less wind and solar on June 29, 2018, when renewables served a peak load of 13,570 MW.

On June 29, 2018, the largest hourly curtailment occurred in between 7 A.M. and 8 A.M. with 12 MWh curtailed, and the total generation curtailed on that date was 32 MWh.

A total of 19 GWac of solar power has been installed in the state, including behind the meter capacity. In total, the state had installed 30.8 GW of renewable capacity by December 31, 2018.

The state’s next major milestone is hitting 44% of its retail electricity being from renewables by 2024. The state has a goal of 100% CO2 free electricity by 2045.

Of interest, large hydroelectric facilities, generally defined as 30 MW or larger, with some exceptions, are not eligible for the RPS in California, therefore generation from large hydroelectric facilities is not included in this calculation. The report notes that in 2017, large hydroelectric represented nearly 15% of California’s electricity generation.