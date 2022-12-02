By

Why are 48,000 striking the UC system? Why are the students that paid tuition to get an education and a life not getting grades? Why hasn’t the Governor been willing to stop this by firing those who refused to work? Believe it or not, the cause claimed by the UAW—the auto worker’s union that own the 48,000 workers, is the cost of housing in California. “As a PhD candidate working in UC Berkeley’s Economics Department, I have paid specific attention to the university’s arguments regarding economics and housing. And I was disappointed, but not surprised, to hear UC Labor Relations Director Letitia Silas say that raising wages for academic workers could have “unintended consequences” like “subsidizing private landlords and further exacerbating rental costs for other Californians.” While no one institution is responsible for our state’s housing woes, the acute housing crisis near UC campuses is more of the university’s making than not. The claims made by Silas suggest a deliberate attempt to evade responsibility for UC’s failed housing policy. Maye if the UC stayed in its lane as an educational facility, rather than act like Community Organizers, this would not be happening. Maybe if the 48,000 lost their jobs for refusing to give grades and show up for work—by striking they have resigned. It is time for government to act like adults—you can not expect that of unions and post graduate students.

The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis

By Matthew Tauzer | Special to The SF Examiner, 11/30/22

The University of California is the largest landlord in California, controlling nearly 150,000 beds in university housing, but many students cannot afford rooms — especially in expensive markets such as Berkeley.

Most UC campuses face a housing shortfall over the next decade or more, with the exception of UC Davis and UCLA. Data are based on the Long Run Development Plans for each UC campus, which vary in terms of time period.

We are now entering our third week of the largest strike in the nation — a strike that has all but shuttered the University of California’s 10 campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. All of the 30,000-plus workers who are walking picket lines have their own stories as to what brought them to this place. But overall, issues of equity, decent compensation and housing affordability have animated the effort.

As a result of the strike, postdocs and academic researchers have already reached tentative agreements on key concerns, showing that the UC can afford to pay its workers fairly. UC must now do the same for the remaining 36,000 workers on strike, who are still waiting for a serious proposal on issues like wages.

As a PhD candidate working in UC Berkeley’s Economics Department, I have paid specific attention to the university’s arguments regarding economics and housing. And I was disappointed, but not surprised, to hear UC Labor Relations Director Letitia Silas say that raising wages for academic workers could have “unintended consequences” like “subsidizing private landlords and further exacerbating rental costs for other Californians.”

While no one institution is responsible for our state’s housing woes, the acute housing crisis near UC campuses is more of the university’s making than not. The claims made by Silas suggest a deliberate attempt to evade responsibility for UC’s failed housing policy.

It’s a secret to nobody that UC has failed to build enough housing to accommodate its surging enrollment. The shortage of housing — a long time coming — has created a captive market of vulnerable students and workers who are forced to live in crowded and unaffordable apartments near UC campuses. While UC denies any responsibility for housing practices off campus, its inaction has allowed private landlords to exploit this captive market by inflating rents far beyond campus limits.

UC boasts about its plan to build more housing. However, under current projections, the deficit of UC housing will increase to approximately 314,000 units by the end of the decade, according to United Auto Workers research. UC is no innocent bystander. Its actions precipitated this crisis and are capable of reversing it. Instead, UC has prioritized wasteful vanity projects, including spending over $1 billion on the most expensive college stadium in the country.

When it comes to institutional or corporate landlords, Blackstone and Invitation Homes are the first names that come to mind. It may surprise you to learn that UC is the largest landlord in California, controlling nearly 150,000 beds in university housing. UC also manages $5 billion dollars in real estate investments, including properties owned directly and rented out for profit in UC communities. As a dominant player in California real estate, it is no surprise that UC has a housing policy that is more like that of a private landlord than a public university.

In July, the UC Regents were caught increasing rents by up to 60% after flipping a 100-plus unit apartment building less than two miles from UC Santa Cruz. The building was purchased through a shell company called Regency Properties Broadway, a strategy used by large landlords like UC to conceal their identities and evade liability. Tenants had to figure out on their own that this shell company was registered to the same address as the Oakland headquarters of the UC Regents.

While professing sympathy regarding the housing crisis, UC cleverly profited by making investments in real estate near its campuses. This investment strategy has proven so lucrative that UC’s long-term goal is to increase its real estate positions by nearly 50%. The UC Regents have even proposed establishing their own property management company. One of its objectives? Managing for-profit housing adjacent to its own campuses. According to notes from a UC Regents meeting, UC is always “looking for opportunities to investing or near UC campuses.”

UC has the power to set affordable rents for its students and workers who do reside in UC housing. Instead, UC housing prices are close to and often exceed local rents. In the recently built Panoramic Berkeley, a room in a three-bedroom apartment costs $1,685. Compare that to the median rent of $1,532 in the area. This amounts to 87% of the pre-tax wages that UC pays its own graduate instructors.

Lower rents would not only benefit those who live in UC housing, but also those who live off-campus. The more that UC provides affordable on-campus housing, the less power landlords will have to increase rents or worsen housing conditions before tenants seek better options.

UC needs workers, and its workers need affordable housing near campus. That’s why we are asking UC to adjust our wages to reflect the reality of living in some of the world’s most expensive areas. Silas’s performative powerlessness rings hollow when just two months ago UC bragged about its $152.3 billion investment portfolio.

Will UC embrace the progressive vision it advertises, or is it destined to perpetuate the exclusionary and unaffordable university we know too well?