The History of the Republican Party–The Real Party of Freedom for All

By

Let us compare the Democrat Party with the Republican Party. Lincoln and the GOP fought a war to end slavery. Democrats supported slavery. Jim Crow laws were created by Democrats in the South The KKK was founded by the Democrat Party A majority of the babies killed each year by Planned Parenthood are children of color—a significant number, black babies. At one point Rev. Jesse Jackson called abortion “genocide of the black race”. Democrats support this eugenics based organization by using tax dollars to kill babies. It was President Eisenhower, in 1957, sent in the National Guard to desegregate Little Rock, Arkansas schools. The Democrats wanted the schools to stay segregated and they opposed the troops being brought in. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a life long Republican, not a Democrat. “The Ku Klux Klan was originally and primarily an arm of the Southern Democratic Party. Its mission was to terrorize freed slaves and black loving Republicans who sympathized with them, leading to the death of thousands, both black and white. Antifa might be seen as today’s KKK, but instead wrap their heads in black to cover up their identity, just as did the cowards of the KKK, with actions of violence seldom called out by the Democrats. It was the Democrats who fought to keep blacks in slavery and passed the discriminatory Black Codes and Jim Crow laws. The Democrats fought to prevent the passage of every civil rights law beginning with the civil rights laws of the 1860’s, and continuing with the civil rights laws of the 1950’s and 1960’s Now you have a pasty faced white person, Joe Biden, claim you can not be black if you vote Republican. How racist is that? Racists is a central part of the policies and history of the Democrat Party—just a reminder.

Photo courtesy of DonkeyHotey, flickr

The History of the Republican Party

By Terry Gherardi, 2019

The Republican Party was the result of a movement against the Kansas Nebraska Act which extend slavery further across the United States. The first meeting was in Ripon, Wisconsin, in 1854. From thereon, the Republican Party radically rose on the anti-slavery position.

The Party became a major political force with the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860, soon followed by the American Civil War, as pro-slavery southern Democrats objected to the anti-slavery views of Lincoln. In the years during and after the Civil War, the Republican Party went on to pass a number of laws and Constitutional amendments that banned slavery and attempted to give more rights to the blacks. During the Civil War era, the “Radical Republicans” were given that name because they wanted to to give blacks full citizenship, equality and rights.

The Ku Klux Klan was originally and primarily an arm of the Southern Democratic Party. Its mission was to terrorize freed slaves and black loving Republicans who sympathized with them, leading to the death of thousands, both black and white. Antifa might be seen as today’s KKK, but instead wrap their heads in black to cover up their identity, just as did the cowards of the KKK, with actions of violence seldom called out by the Democrats.

It was the Democrats who fought to keep blacks in slavery and passed the discriminatory Black Codes and Jim Crow laws. The Democrats fought to prevent the passage of every civil rights law beginning with the civil rights laws of the 1860’s, and continuing with the civil rights laws of the 1950’s and 1960’s

Lincoln’s Vice President

Unlike today, Lincoln’s Vice President, Andrew Johnson, was a Democrat and took office hours after Lincoln’s death. Johnson inherited a nation at the end of the Civil War, with those of the War still deeply divided over issues of race and slavery. Johnson vetoed bills that sought to override racist actions, including the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

In his veto message asked whether it was “sound policy to make our entire colored population” U.S. Citizens. Johnson also opposed the 14th Amendment, which affirmed civil rights and citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States,” including former slaves but excluding non-taxed Indians. The amendment prohibited states from denying any person “life, liberty or property, without due process of law.”

Johnson oversaw dozens of treaties with Indian nations which relocated Indians from to “reservations remote from traveled routes between the Mississippi and the Pacific

Conflicts with the Republican dominated Congress culminated in Johnson’s impeachment in 1868. Johnson was the first President to be impeached, but was acquitted by one vote in the senate. It is believed this action was due to his strong opposition to federally guaranteed rights for people of color.

Republicans First to Break Racial Barriers in the Political Arena

The first African American to be elected to the U.S. Senate, a Republican, was Hiram Rhodes in 1876, followed by Blanche Kelso Bruce in 1875, also a Republican.

In 1870, Republican Joseph Rainey, an African American was elected to the U.S, House o Representatives. Between 1870 to 1875, seventeen Republican African Americans were elected to Congress.

The Republican Woman

In the 1850’s Elizabeth Cady Stanton joined the fight to abolish slavery and joined Susan Be Anthony to fight for woman’s rights. Both Stanton and Anthony were Republicans and remained a team fighting for woman’s rights and the abolition of slavery. Anthony became the President of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.

The passage of the 19th amendment came 14 years after Susan Anthony’s death, with 36 Republican Senators voting for Woman’s voting rights, but only supported by 20 Democrats. After1920, when the amendment was added to the Constitution, Republicans won the next 3 Presidential elections.

In 1917, the first woman to be elected to the House of Representatives, was Republican Jeanette Parker of Montana. The first Democrat Congresswoman was not elected until 8 years later, in 1925.

Republicans & Civil Rights Act

It was Republican President Dwight Eisenhower who pushed to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1957. Eisenhower’s appointment of Earl Warren to the Supreme Court, resulted in the 1954 Brown v Board of Education decision ending school segregation. In 1948, as a general, it was Eisenhower who actually took action to end segregation in the military.

Democrat President John F. Kennedy is lauded as a proponent of civil right. However, Kennedy voted against the 1957 Civil Rights Act while he was a senator, as did Democrat Senator Al Gore, Sr. As President, Kennedy was opposed to the 1963 March on Washington by Dr. Martin Luther King that was organized by A. Phillip Randolph, who was a black Republican. President Kennedy, through his brother Attorney.General Robert Kennedy, had Dr. King wiretapped and investigated by the FBI on suspicion of being a Communist in order to undermine Dr. King.

It was the Republicans who fought to free Blacks from slavery and amend the Constitution to grant blacks freedom (13th Amendment), citizenship (14th Amendment) and the right to vote (15th Amendment). Republicans passed the Reconstruction Act on 1867, that was designed to establish a new government system in the Democratic controlled South, one that was fair to blacks.

It was Republicans who founded the Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It was because of the numerous civil rights legislation by Republican Senator Everett Dirksen from Illinois, that prohibited discrimination in housing (1968). It is believed that President Lyndon Johnson could not have achieved passage of the civil rights legislation without the support of Republicans.

In his State of the Union address in 1965, President Johnson mentioned scores of topics for federal action, but only 35 words were devoted to civil rights, and not one word about voting rights. Then, in 1967, showing his anger for Dr. King’s protest against the Vietnam War, Johnson referred to Dr. King as “that Nigger preacher.” It is no wonder that Dr. King was a Republican, as were many other blacks who broke the barriers in the sports and entertainment fields, such as baseball legend Jackie Robinson.

In 2006, after wrongly convincing black Americans that a minimum wage increase was a good thing, the Democrats kept their promise and killed the minimum wage bill passed by House Republicans. The blockage of the minimum wage bill was the second time in as many years that Democrats that Democrats stuck a legislative finger in the eye of black Americans. In 2004, Senate Democrats blocked passage of a bill to renew the 1996 welfare reform law that was pushed by Republicans and vetoed twice by President Bill Clinton before he finally signed it.

Democrats have been running our inner-cities for the past 40 to 50 years and blacks are still complaining about the same problems. Millions of dollars, possibly more, have been spent on poverty programs since Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty with little, if any, impact on poverty. Diabolically, every election cycle, Democrats blame Republicans for the deplorable conditions in the inner-cities, then incite blacks to cast a protest vote against Republicans.

In the last ten years, maybe more, it is only President Trump who has tried to break the Democrat’s stronghold on the black vote and free black Americans from the Democrat Party’s economic plantation. We must join and support the efforts of Blexit and Walk Away. We must shed the light of truth on the Democrats.

We must demonstrate that the Democrat Party policies of socialism and dependency on government handouts only offer the pathway to poverty, while Republicans principles of hard work, personal responsibility, getting a good education and ownership of homes and small businesses offer the pathway to prosperity. Knowledge and Truth are our weapons, but we must be better educated and carry the message.

A Cow’s View of ism’s

Not only are we called Racists, but also Fascist’s & Nazi’s, and worse, however, do today’s generation even know the definition of the words they throw at Republican’s, White People, Men, Christians? The following offers a political satire, about the various political, economic, etc. systems.

Socialism – You have two cows. The government takes one and gives it to your neighbor.

Fascism – You have two cows. You give them to the government, and the government then sells you some milk.

Nazism – You have two cows. The government takes both and shoots you.

Totalitarianism – You have two cows. The government takes them and denies they ever existed. Milk is Banned.

Capitalism – You have two cows. You sell one and buy a bull.

“Some people regard free enterprise as a tiger to be shot.

Others look at is as a cow they can milk.

Not enough people see it as a healthy horse

pulling a sturdy wagon.”

Sir Winston Churchill