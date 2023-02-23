By

The lawsuit that could change California math education

By Allyson Aleksey, SF Examiner, 2/20/23

A court decision in Palo Alto that found its school district to be in violation of the 2015 California Math Placement Act could set a precedent to challenge the San Francisco Unified School District’s controversial math pathway sequence.

Edith Cohen, a parent of Palo Alto Unified School District students and lead plaintiff in the suit, said Palo Alto’s math placement reflects a larger education trend of addressing differences in math achievement by slowing progress for all students. Cohen and the other plaintiffs, all parents of school-age children, have been building the case since July 2021.

“We know from experience, data and comparisons to similar districts that PAUSD students are disproportionately held back in mathematics,” Cohen said. “That is, they are misplaced in math courses. Misplacement impacts student wellness and also makes it much harder for them to grow and reach their goals. It was also against the law.”

Public school math curriculum at Palo Alto and San Francisco for middle and high school shows some similarities: both have implemented a math detracking initiative — ceasing the separation of students by academic ability for reasons of equity. Palo Alto introduced detracking in 2019. SFUSD was the first public school district in the state to fully implement a detracking initiative in 2014.

But Palo Alto Unified superintendent Don Austin said PAUSD and SFUSD math pathways “could not be more different.” PAUSD students are ahead of SFUSD students in the pathways sequence: Palo Alto students take algebra I in eighth grade, whereas the course is not offered until freshman year for SFUSD students.

“Palo Alto accelerates all students in math as a default. Students enter ninth grade in geometry (and) students can test to skip an additional year in middle school,” said Austin.

Each district touts its approach as successful in increasing math proficiency and bridging an equity gap in math achievement. But parents say the data presented by Palo Alto and San Francisco’s public schools is incomplete or bogus.

In eliminating a choice in math for seventh and eighth graders, the Palo Alto school district stated: “Experts in mathematics education agree that tracking students early in their education limits both high and low performing students, which ultimately leads to lower achievement overall.”

But there are many studies that show the opposite, Cohen noted.

“We compared the performance of PAUSD students to those in Los Altos and Cupertino that offer flexible math pathways and practice reasonable placement procedures, broken down by demographic. The economically disadvantaged students at PAUSD are doing worse than those in Los Altos and Cupertino,” she said.

And in San Francisco public schools, now nine years into the detracking experiment, math proficiency for students of color was at its lowest last year. Overall, SFUSD student math proficiency rates decreased from 2018-19 (51%) to 2021-22 (46%), the district said in a press release.

On Feb. 6, Judge Carrie Zepeda ruled that Palo Alto is in violation of the Math Placement Act and that its “math placement policy must give parents and students a process for appealing their placements, and the district has to collect data on how the policy is working,” according to the writ of mandate.

From state to local

In 2015, the California legislature passed the Math Placement Act to address equity gaps in math achievement, ensure a transparent and objective math placement process, and measure student performance to move more students successfully through the high school curriculum. In response, SFUSD adopted a policy in 2016 on how to place incoming high school freshmen. Following the act’s passage, the Public Policy Institute of California surveyed school districts and asked what implementation challenges they face. The survey found the most common complaint was unrealistic parent expectations.

“Many parents believe it is always better for students to move quickly through the math curriculum. But this belief often means that students are accelerating too fast or too early — particularly when they are not ready. The misalignment between parental expectations and student preparation can lead to overplacement, in which students find themselves struggling in advanced math courses,” the report stated.

But Cohen believes this emphasis on slowing down learning and not letting students with high abilities work together to get ahead is detrimental to careers and livelihoods.

“Solid math preparation is critical for success in college-level STEM,” she said. “STEM careers are enablers of social mobility on the personal level, and a well-qualified STEM workforce is critical for future economy and global competitiveness … If a student is ready, (the district) should allow them to advance.”

SFUSD parents and stakeholders echo Cohen’s sentiment. Families for San Francisco, an advocacy group comprised of SFUSD teachers, parents and San Francisco residents, called for an investigation into SFUSD’s math course sequence last year.

Like Cohen and plaintiffs in the Palo Alto case, SFUSD parents voiced concerns over “cherry picked” data and lack of transparency.

“Through an analysis of enrollment data reported to the California Department of Education, and limited responses to California Public Records Act requests, it is evident that SFUSD is hiding information that contradicts their claims,” Families for San Francisco said in a statement.

Cohen is hopeful that the success in Palo Alto will open the door for families to challenge SFUSD’s math sequence.

“We hope that this will help students across the state. (PAUSD) refused to share aggregate data with the community. They only did so after a parent sued,” she said. “There are some real challenges in improving math achievement, including the dearth of good qualified teachers. But misguided practices that lack evidence and in particular place artificial ceilings on our public school students should be stopped.”

Elizabeth Statmore, a math teacher at Lowell and a lead author of the Families for San Francisco math report, said Judge Zepeda’s ruling “reflects the sound educational policies and practices that should be guiding SFUSD’s secondary math program.”

“The best way for SFUSD to ensure diverse, healthy and equitable math classrooms is to make appropriate placement decisions based on multiple measures along a single, common pathway, as the judge clearly states in her order,” Statmore said. “SFUSD also needs a transparent appeals process for contesting erroneous placements. Here at the crossroads of technology and equity, we need a smart, transparent and responsive policy for all students, including those who are ready to accelerate.”