The Learning Curve: ‘Latino Students Continue to Languish on the Sidelines in Our State’

Chula Vista is out in front on bilingual education, a familiar school board-verses-the-media feud plays out in Fresno and more.

Mario Koran, Voice of San Diego, 11/16/17

Students raise their hands in Veronica Gonzalez’s kindergarten classroom at Sherman Elementary. / Photo by Jamie Scott Lytle

Latinos in California are at a turning point. In 2014, Latinos surpassed whites as the largest ethnic group in the state. More Latinos are stepping into, and running for, high-profile political positions.

Yet educational outcomes for Latino students across the state are alarmingly low. According to a new report from Education Trust-West, there’s not a single county in the state where the majority of Latino students scores proficient in math or English language arts on standardized tests.

“We see elected officials standing up for DACA students. We talk about California being a beacon on the hill for supporting Latino rights. But given the data, Latino students continue to languish on the sidelines in our state. The rhetoric does not match the reality,” said Ryan Smith, executive director of Ed Trust-West.

The report unpacks some of the reasons for the disparities, like lack of access to preschool programs and college-prep coursework. Latinos in California also attend the nation’s most segregated schools, where students are isolated by race, class and language. That also means they’re more likely to get stuck with a school district’s least effective teachers.

It’s less surprising, then, that Latino students in California schools fare worse than they do in other states.

“In a nationwide assessment of fourth grade reading, California’s Latino students ranked fourth from the bottom; in eighth grade, they slid to next-to-last place. These results are unacceptable,” reads the report.

Accompanying the report is an interactive map that gives a county-by-county breakdown of how test scores for Latino students stack up to those of their white peers. The map, based on the most recent scores on standardized tests, shows a 27 percentage-point difference between Latino and white students in San Diego County.

It’s not the smallest achievement gap in the state, but it’s not the worst, either. That distinction belongs to San Francisco County, which also has the most disparate outcomes for black students, Smith said.

The report points out that across the state, achievement gaps have been shrinking in recent years, and it also includes some school districts seeing promising results.

Between 2006 and 2015, the number of Latino students earning associates or bachelor’s degrees doubled. Still, during most of that same time period, the number of Latino adults with college degrees ticked up only 1 percentage point.

In other words, Smith said, the gaps are closing – but not nearly fast enough.

“We need to support our students with a sense of urgency. Given the current trajectory, we wouldn’t close the gap in math for Latino students until the year 2080. For black students, we wouldn’t close it until 2097. And for English-learners, not until the year 2291,” Smith said.

This matters, not just for the students themselves, but for the future of the state’s economy.

Already, Latinos make up one in three workers in the state’s labor force, and that proportion is only expected to climb as young Latinos age into the workforce.

“We need to be looking at the achievement gap in terms of an opportunity gap. Achievement gaps are an indictment on the system. But the opportunity gap refers to the supports Latino students are lacking, like college-prep courses or access to effective teachers,” Smith said.

“These come down to decisions that we make within systems and we need to take a look in the mirror and ask what are we doing. This is a matter of racial justice.”

The Return of Bilingual Education

Bilingual education is ready for a comeback in California.

Last November, Californians passed Prop. 58, a ballot initiative that did away with restrictions on bilingual programs. School districts are realizing bilingual education is something parents want for their children. Now, as school districts consider how they can open more dual-language programs to meet demand, they have a solid model to look to in Chula Vista Elementary School District.

About 18 years ago, just as the state was turning away from bilingual education, Chula Vista Elementary School District leaned into it. That year, the district opened its first English-Spanish dual immersion charter school, Chula Vista Learning Community Charter School, or CVLCC.

It’s not the catchiest name for a school, but don’t let that fool you. For its track record, school leaders’ ability to authentically engage parents and the continuity it offers students, this very well could be the strongest dual-language immersion program in the region, if not the state.

Amaya Garcia, a pal of mine from New America, published a report last week that showcases CVLCC and its recipe for success. One element that sets it apart is its ties to San Diego State, which has the only standalone bilingual teacher preparation program in the state.

Those ties help CVLCC succeed where other schools and districts struggle: finding quality bilingual teachers. The school’s superintendent Francisco Escobedo said 90 percent of the teachers it hires for its dual-language program come from SDSU.

It’s not a contest (it is), but Chula Vista Elementary School District may have the most robust dual-language program offerings in the county. Twenty-one of the district’s 48 schools offer dual-language programs. And not just that, but students across ethnicities share in schools’ educational success. As you can see from an VOSD’s interactive map on schools in San Diego County, an outsize number of schools in the district are considered educationally equitable in terms of shared success.