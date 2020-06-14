By

Joe Biden has come out against the defunding of the police. Will this harm his support from the Regressive Left? You have journalists being fired for presenting BOTH sides of an issue.

We talk about CHAZ in Seattle—where Americans citizens have had their citizenship taken from them, they are being beaten and extorted—and white people have been told to give money to black people—racism is alive an well in the Black Lives Matter movement—it is as racist as a Klan meeting. But, without notice, Oakland has also become a totally lawless city—and Guv Newsom is allowing it.

Los Angeles police officers for years have been forced to allow criminals from foreign countries operate in the city. The LAPD has become a social welfare agency, which is why folks have either left the city—or bought a gun to protect themselves. California is fast becoming a statewide CHAZ.

The Left is Eating its Host

Be careful what you wish for lest it come true

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 6/12/20

Riots. Protests. Looting. Arson. Theft. Vandalism. Destruction. No-Go Zones. “Defund the Police.”

This is the left eating itself, destroying Democrat-run cities like Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, and Los Angeles, breaking into and obliterating businesses including minority-owned businesses, in Democrat-run states. The only problem is Libertarians, Independents and Republicans live in these cities too, along with a lot of children and elderly folks. Otherwise I’d say “let it happen; they’ll soon enough be voting in Republicans to clean up the physical and financial messes.”

Comments on California Globe articles tell us: “You voted for Democrats… now you reap what you sow.” We are told, “you deserve what you get.”

In many cases, those comments are spot on. However, the many editors being escorted out of newsrooms and magazine editorial board rooms shows us they are indeed eating their own.

The editorial page editor of the New York Times, the editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the editor-in-chief at Variety, and the editors of Bon Appetit Magazine and the young women’s website Refinery 29 were fired and cancelled by their own. They were forced out by the staff and owners of their publications for not groveling enough to BLM and Antifa. They were cancelled for not being woke enough or left enough. And even worse, they allowed differing opinions on the editorial pages.

The purpose behind an op ed, which is an abbreviation for “opposite the editorial page,” is to express a differing opinion from the publication’s editorial board. These firings go against the very purpose of having an editorial page.

The left is eating its host.

We are witnessing an insurrection in Seattle, where armed anarchists, BLM and Antifa thugs have taken control of the “capitol hill autonomous zone” – now known as CHAZ – and even installed border barriers. Seattle Police abandoned their neighborhood precinct on Monday, prompting President Trump to say the neighborhood had been overtaken by “domestic terrorists.”

The people who live in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and work at the businesses there were not consulted prior to the armed takeover – there was no vote. Many are stuck inside CHAZ, or can’t get in to their businesses or homes.

So what do the thugs want? Will we see this in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles as well? Portland is already a lost cause, much for the same reasons – local politicians who refuse to hold the thugs accountable, and refusing to back their police.

Are they fighting for equality of opportunity or do they want to take what others own?

Downtown Oakland, CA is already like CHAZ, and as close to an insurrection as any of the coastal cities. “200 businesses were looted or vandalized and 137 arson fires were set during a period in which ‘numerous’ shootings also occurred throughout the city,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. “One killing was related to the incidents of looting, and two federal security guards were shot outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. One of the guards, David Patrick Underwood, was killed.”

“More than 30 first responders were injured amid the unrest, including 21 Oakland police officers and two Oakland Fire Department personnel, and four people in crowds reported injuries. More than 300 people were arrested, with more investigations pending.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has been feckless throughout, much like the Mayors of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento.

The radicalized leftists have been able to take cover within the Democrat Party, and now they target anyone who doesn’t stand with them in solidarity. They are trying to take over the left. With their mob violence and authoritarianism, is there really room for safe spaces, all-gender locker rooms, diversity training, and vegan delicacies?

This insurgency isn’t a result of the left’s long list of micro aggressions and grievances. What we are witnessing in the violent mobs from Los Angeles to Oakland, to Seattle, to Minnesota is throngs of angry adult-children who’ve been lied to for decades by educators, parents, politicians and the media. They aren’t educated or qualified to do anything; they were taught social justice instead of social studies and history; they never took an Econ 101 class nor were made to learn how to balance a checkbook or a budget. Yet they are young adults armed only with a Gender Studies degree and a mind full of leftist tripe. And when they are presented with ideals like equality, freedom, redemption, equal opportunity, and righteous behavior, they snap.

Be careful what you wish for lest it come true. The left is eating its host. As Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) wrote this week, “Without law enforcement there is no law, and without law there is no civilization.”