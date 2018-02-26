The Licensed Marijuana sellers in California Request State Authorities to Crack Down on the illegal competition.

By

How do you get rid of your competitors? Either by providing a superior product and service or use government to close them down. For years unions used “green mail” to stop building projects or developments—either abide by obscure environmental rules or create the need for more environmental studies—or allow unions to control your project and its workers. That worked for years. Cost union workers job, but allowed the union to own construction in the country. That appears to have ended.

Now the legal marijuana industry wants government to close down the illegal growers and sellers—which by the way, government has been trying to do for years, without a lot of success. Now, once again, an industry wants to use government as the enforcer. My guess is it will be just as "successful" as the previous 50 years of efforts. I can just see the FBI and ATF serving subpoenas on the Mexican drug cartels! This is a serious problem for legal sellers—at a minimum the total tax on marijuana in most places in California will be 27% (plus costs of permits and government mandated security, etc.)–meaning smart weed users will continue to buy from their street corner dealer—cheaper and no paperwork!

by Bethany Klein, NORCAL News, 02/18/2018,

Just a few weeks after the Golden state enacted the law that legalized recreational pot, farming, and processing, there have been numerous complaints from the dealers. Authorized dealers have leveled accusations that they are facing stiff competition from illegal marijuana operations and have demanded the state to take stringent actions to curb on the vice. Most of the over 300 complaints that have been lodged are coming from small cannabis businesses and startups that have claimed to have suffered financial losses from the stiff competition offered by illegal dealers. The concern over illegitimate cannabis vending has been voiced licensed operators after a panel of operators received audience from Sacramento’s lawful marijuana dealers.

A representative of the Candescent firm, Stephanie Hopper said that that the state of California needs more stringent regulations and enforcement taking into consideration the fact that licensed operators have to compete with the marijuana black market. The canndescent firm specializes in the cultivation, processing, branding, and sale of cannabis in California. Hopper added that pot prices were plummeting as a result of illicit operations as the black market operators not have to pay any taxes. She added that the enforcement of regulations should ensure that operators who have been licensed must have the opportunity to grow and thrive in the multi-billion dollar industry in California.

The problem has been acknowledged by the State Bureau of Cannabis control which has announced that it’s making plans to start the issuance of citations to the illegal cannabis businesses in the foreseeable future. This was according to a statement issued by the head of the state agency, Lori Ajax. Ajax added that pot companies began their licensed operations when the legalization legislation took effect on January 1, 2018, and said that most of the early complaints had been responded to by her agents accordingly.

She said that her agency was getting complaints from a variety of vendors who were reporting unlicensed pot businesses to the promotion of products, labeling and packaging issues. The agency has said that it has issued 1,204 licenses as of today to business organizations that sell and transport cannabis. When brought to task on the reason why her agency has not issued any citations, Ajax noted that they had dropped most of the regulations on those very citations and that the players in the industry were still on the learning curve. Many other vendors have urged the state authorities to conduct investigations and verify the many pot advertisements going on in the state.