The Morning Briefing: California Hits the Gas on Its Way to Failed Commie Statehood

BY STEPHEN KRUISER, PJ Media, 4/17/23

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Brenda could never recapture the magic of the spring she spent in the tundra singing mating songs to itinerant muskoxen.

I am well aware that many who read today’s headline will think, “On its way?!?!?”

California is a lot more than what people outside of it see. I lived there for four years when I was a kid and spent over 20 years there as an adult. There are still a lot of good people there, and the physical beauty of the state remains unchanged.

The politics, sadly, are rotten to the core.

When I left there a little over five years ago, the politics in Sacramento were descending into a hideous place they hadn’t been in all the time I’d lived there. Still, I Ioved Los Angeles (judge away, haters) so much that I had to tear myself away.

In the time that I’ve been away, the state has suffered under the draconian egomania of Gavin Newsom, and it hasn’t been pretty. Newsom began his political career in San Francisco, the city that spawned bottom-feeding haters of liberty like Dianne Feinstein, Granny Boxwine Pelosi, and the cackling weirdo who is currently one heartbeat away from the presidency, Kamala Harris.

Under normal circumstances, the governor’s vibe wouldn’t affect so much of what goes on in the state. The Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu Plague, however, gave Democrat governors like Newsom a taste of tyrannical power that they have been reluctant to give up. The Golden State is now very much a reflection of its Soviet-esque chief executive. A couple of recent stories just reek of the Newsomness of it all. The first one from Rick:

Calvary Chapel in San Jose, Calif., is a large evangelical church that defied state and local orders to mask up during services and maintain “social distancing.” Of course, we now know that mask-wearing was about as effective against spreading COVID-19 as wearing a necklace of newt entrails and “social distancing” was a bad joke.

But it’s not the science. It’s that the church defied authorities. So now Calvary must pay the state of California $1.2 million in fines because they got bureaucrats mad at them.

We all know how threatened commies are by people of faith, so this isn’t too surprising. Even Gavin knows that California isn’t so far gone that he can just start shutting down churches. It’s almost certainly on his agenda though.

Robert wrote about some news from California that’s got “hammer and sickle” all over it:

The state of California is implementing full Marxism before our very eyes under the guise of “equity.” And so now there can be no possible doubt if there ever was for anyone: instituting Communism has been what “equity” initiatives have been about all along. Now three of its most powerful utility companies are saying that they’re going to charge based not on how much of their product was used, but on how much money the user makes.

In simpler times, if you bought something, you paid for it. Rich or poor, tall or short, black or white, female or male, wise or foolish, everyone paid the same amount for a product. But in our more enlightened era, we know how unjust that really is. It deprives the poor of access to vital goods and services, and that injustice must be redressed.

That’s what Communism is all about, at least in theory: leveling out economic differences between people by confiscating earnings from the rich and awarding them to those who have less.

We all know how that keeps working out.

Newsom and Company in Sacramento might want to pump the brakes on attempting to fleece the rich to pay for everything. What little time the state has spent in the black recently was largely due to the obscene capital gains taxes California makes people pay. And guess who pays a greater share of those?

Let’s let the Dems work that one out for themselves.

California has some built-in buffers that are keeping it from completely falling apart just yet.

First is its population. Sources currently have that somewhere between 39 and 41 million. It’s a medium-sized European country. Much has been made of the very real exodus from California since 2020, which most experts estimate to be at least half a million, and maybe a million. At that rate, it’s going to take a while to put a real dent in the population.

Second is the presence of the entertainment and tech industries, which are still drawing new residents to California.

Still, the way things are going, we may see a lot more of the people Newsom doesn’t want to lose leaving for less crime and lower taxes. The “gouge the rich” commie approach breaks down in a hurry when all of the rich are beelining for places eastward. Unfortunately, many of them don’t change their voting habits once they move, and they may just keep fleeing until they hit the Atlantic Ocean and finally realize the error of their ways.

If anyone can get wealthy liberals to flee California en masse, it’s Gov. French Laundry. It’s as if he’s jonesing for a day of reckoning for the state.

There’s no real hope for regime change there — Democrats fixed the primary process years ago. California needs to bottom out.

If that takes too long, there won’t be any return to even a hint of its glory days.