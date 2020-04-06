By

The New California: Police Arrest Shop Owners and Surfer While Releasing Hundreds of Inmates

Officials punish law abiding citizens while encouraging snitches to rat out neighbors, while homeless still wander streets

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 4/4/20

This leaves many to believe the complete shutdown of American society over questionable health concerns is having the desired effect – tanking the U.S. economy before the 2020 Presidential Election.

This week Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti asked snitches to rat out their neighbors and friends, for a reward, those who dare to defy his shelter-at-home order. “If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we’re going to act to enforce the safer at home order and ensure their compliance,” Garcetti said. “You know the old expression about snitches. Well, in this case, snitches get rewards.”

Who decided what California businesses are essential and non-essential, and then authorized police to arrest shop owners for remaining open, joggers on public trails and lone surfers?

It was the State Public Health Officer who designated the list of “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers,” California Globe reported March 24.

And now we are starting to hear reports of arrests of those “violating” the stay-home orders, all while hundreds of inmates are released from jails and homeless still live on city streets, unrestrained, unsheltered, and apparently immune from police arrests or prosecution.

“Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday filed criminal charges against two smoke shops, a shoe store and a discount electronics retailer, accusing them of refusing to shut down despite orders imposed to fight the coronavirus,” the Los Angeles Times reported Friday.

The day before, a lone surfer in Malibu was arrested and hauled away in handcuffs for violating the shelter-at-home order.

More and more articles are reporting officials are “losing patience” with those who violate stay-at-home and social distancing orders. But there are few articles about American citizens who are losing patience with overbearing martial-law-style orders, over what many say is a deliberate attempt to kill businesses and shut down the U.S. economy.

Many are starting to conclude that the truth is not forthcoming about what is really going on with coronavirus in the U.S. and throughout the world. Is it a giant conspiracy or just gross government incompetence, or both?

Essential and Non-Essential Businesses

Public health officials are making decisions which are killing off businesses and tanking the economy, despite that in the U.S., a country of 329,227,746 million people, there are 239,279 total coronavirus cases and 5,443 total deaths, according to the CDC. The Worldometer coronavirus website says there have been 7,896 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. as of April 4, 2020.

According to the CDC there are an average 7,838 deaths in the U.S. every day.

According to the CDC: 0.2% to 1.8% of all U.S. deaths since February are confirmed or presumed to be due to COVID-19. And they are destroying the economy over this.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

According to the collected data:

** 79% (910/150) are over the age of 65

** 90% (1033/1150) are over the age of 55

** 3.5% are under 45

** 0.7 (9/1150) are under 35

“Like other reports the VAST MAJORITY of the coronavirus deaths are people over age 65 — nearly 80%.”

Additionally, the coronavirus recovery rate is very high. “The fatality rate from COVID-19 is not as high as experts have reported, according to a new analysis published Monday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. In the new analysis, the death rate in confirmed COVID-19 cases is estimated to be 1.38%, while the overall rate, which includes estimated unconfirmed cases, is calculated at .66%,” WebMD reported.

There was no lockdown or shelter-at-home order during the 2009 H1N1 flu. The numbers show approximately 60.8 million cases, 274,304 hospitalizations, and 12,469 deaths occurred in the United States due to H1N1, according the the Center for Disease Control and National Institute for Health. There was no political or media hysteria, and there was no 24/7 news coverage of it.

What’s the difference between the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak and the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak? In 2009 Barack Obama was President, and in 2020 Donald Trump is President.

This leaves many to believe the complete shutdown of American society over questionable health concerns is having the desired effect – destroying Donald Trump and tanking the U.S. economy before the 2020 Presidential Election.

This could not have occurred without collusion between the left, the media, and likely globalists behind the scenes.

Are the Wrong Doctors in Charge?

The Washington Standard is reporting that an infectologist in Germany is asking questions CDC and NIH doctors haven’t. In a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz asked:

Did the projections make a distinction between symptom-free infected people and actual, sick patients – i.e. people who develop symptoms. A number of coronaviruses have been circulating for a long time – largely unnoticed by the media. If it should turn out that the COVID-19 virus should not be ascribed a significantly higher risk potential than the already circulating corona viruses, all countermeasures would obviously become unnecessary.

How does the current workload of intensive care units with patients with diagnosed COVID-19 compare to other coronavirus infections, and to what extent will this data be taken into account in further decision-making by the federal government?

Has there already been a random sample of the healthy general population to validate the real spread of the virus, or is this planned in the near future?

At present there is no official information on whether, at least in retrospect, more critical analyses of medical records have been undertaken to determine how many deaths were actually caused by the virus. My question :

Has Germany simply followed this trend of a COVID-19 general suspicion? And: is it intended to continue this categorisation uncritically as in other countries? How, then, is a distinction to be made between genuine corona-related deaths and accidental virus presence at the time of death?

Dr. Bhakdi calls the nationwide lockdowns “Collective Suicides.”

Random sampling is important. “John Ioannidis, a Stanford epidemiologist who is famous for debunking bad research, has been pushing for it,” Lisa Boothe at the Hill reported. “He told me that random sampling is needed and could be done with a couple of thousand tests. When I told him that I previously worked in the polling industry, he put it in terms that resonated with me. He said, ‘Random representative testing is like polling. We run thousands of opinion polls in this country. We should similarly get a representative sample of the population and get them tested. It is just so easy.’”

“As government and public health officials make decisions of enormous magnitude, shouldn’t we know how infectious and lethal the coronavirus is?”

What is Essential?

According to the California Department of Public Health, Essential services will remain open, such as:

Gas stations

Pharmacies

Food: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery restaurants

Banks

Laundromats/laundry services

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

What’s closed?

Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs

Entertainment venues

Gyms and fitness studios

Public events and gatherings

Convention Centers

Hair and nail salons

Anything fun