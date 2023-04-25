By

The Next Item on the Climate Cult’s ‘Naughty List’ – A Common Staple Food – Gives Scam Away

By Nick Arama, Red State, 4/16/23 https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2023/04/16/the-next-item-on-the-climate-cults-naughty-list-gives-away-the-game-n732268

We’ve seen a lot of craziness over the years from the climate change cult.

First, it was global cooling, then global warming. Now, because they don’t know what they are talking about and none of their predictions come to pass, it’s the more amorphous “climate change” (although the “climate” is always changing). They are never held accountable for being wrong, and they just move on to the next thing to push us to panic over.

It’s always about how things are about to implode — if we don’t commit more of our money to deal with it/give up our freedoms/turn over more control to the government.

Let’s listen to what Joe Biden said during his vacation in Ireland. This was before he told guests at Dublin Castle that he wanted to “lick the world.”

“The SINGLE existential threat to the world is climate change!” Biden claimed. Not just the “greatest” threat — the only existential threat, according to Joe Biden. “We don’t have a lot of time, and that’s a fact. And even recognizing — finally, everyone is recognizing it in America,” the president said.

But it’s ok for him to fly to Ireland, then jet on to Delaware.

The world’s been supposedly about to implode for the past forty years. Yet, somehow we’re still here. And no, Joe, “everyone” is not recognizing/accepting the mania.

We’ve seen them demonize fossil fuels. We’ve seen them go after meat — even cow farts with their methane emissions.

But an AFP News Agency tweet about what the climate cult might be targeting next had people sit up and take notice on Sunday. Because if anything underscored how anti-human the cult seems, this would be it. Guess what else is bad? Rice — that thing that most of the world survives on.

“Rice is to blame for around 10 percent of global emissions of methane, a gas that over two decades, traps about 80 times as much heat as carbon dioxide,” the AFP tweet says. “Scientists say that if the world wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, rice cannot be ignored.”

“Cannot be ignored” = next thing on their list. These people are insane.

Leaving aside the questionable scientific conclusions here, what are they saying here about the growth of rice? Do they truly think they’re going to eliminate or reduce rice when so much of the world relies on it? Eliminating or reducing rice would decimate people, particularly the poor. We should stop feeding them to “help” the environment? That’s a heck of a message.

Talk about hating people and wanting to throw the world into chaos; eliminating rice might just do it. They don’t want us to use energy, they don’t want us to eat meat, and now they don’t want us to eat rice. Why don’t they just come out and say it — we are the carbon units that they have a problem with and seem to want to eliminate. Is the purpose to protect life on earth or to promote control of those lives? Because it sure looks like the latter.

How about we “ignore” such idiocy? Notice in the video that China and India weren’t signing aboard any such thing because they don’t want to have their people rip them to pieces.