The Real World and The Failure of “Bail Assessment Tools”

Progressives love criminals. They love them so much, they do not care how they get out of jail or if they are deported—just as long as they are allowed to continue breaking the law, harming people and families and do not have to pay the punishment. We have seen Prop. 47 and 57 pass—one advantage to the passage is that rape has been declared in many cases a NON VIOLENT CRIME. Cities are using your tax dollars to defend from deportation criminals from foreign countries. Now we have the movement to allow vicious criminals on the streets without any bail.
“The Arnold tool has led to the massive release of violent criminals and tragic results. Three recent events should be a warning sign for us all before we start giving up on judges and rely upon a Madoff worldview.
In New Mexico, a story noted the Arnold Foundation assessment tool has led to virtually every defendant arrested for a violent crime being released without bail. “Even with the highest rate of failing to appear in court and the highest rate of new criminal activity for a defendant, the tool still recommends that person be released on their own recognizance unless the prosecutors have filed for preventative detention.”
In New Jersey, the Arnold Foundation tool determined that a man jailed for illegally possessing a gun was not a danger and recommended his release. Days later, that man hunted down a rival and shot at him 22 times, killing him. The family of the victim is now suing the Arnold Foundation, amongst others, for the death.”
Feel safe? Sacramento is in the process ofd allowing Manson type folks back on the streets. Love rapists? No problem, we reduce the crime to a minor infraction—and allow them on the streets for the years it takes to go to trail. We are a sick—and dangerous society. Dangerous because Progressives think they will never be victims of their policies.
