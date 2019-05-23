By

The Democrat Party gave us, Jim Crow laws, the Klu Klux Klan and Planned Parenthood. The Republican Party gave us the end of slavery, the National Park system, lower taxes and the recognition of women as equals in the market place of ideas. Democrats take credit for creating policies that keep minorities on the Plantation of Government. Republicans give them freedom to succeed. Democrats demand children stay in failed government schools. Republicans want the students to have a choice of education that works best for them—not a union or special interest. One hundred years ago, the Republican Party ushered onto the Constitution the 19th Amendment—the right to vote for women. The first female member of Congress was Jeanette Rankin of Montana in 1916—then re-elected in 1940. (She voted against entering WW1 and then lost her seat. Re-elected 22 years later, she opposed entering WW2—and then lost her seat) “WHEREAS at the request of Susan B. Anthony, Senator A.A. Sargent, a Republican from California, introduced the 19th Amendment in 1878. Sargent’s amendment (also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment) was defeated four times by a Democrat-controlled Senate. When the Republican Party regained control of Congress in 1919, the Equal Suffrage Amendment finally passed the House in May of that year and in the Senate in June; You read that right—Democrats opposed the right of women to vote. That is the real history of the GOP and the Democrats.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County Celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the Passage of the 19th Amendment – June 4, 2019

San Luis Obispo County Republican Central Committee, May 15 , 2019

WHEREAS the Republican Party pioneered the right of women to vote and was consistent in its support throughout the long campaign for acceptance, as noted by the National Federation of Republican Women’s thorough history of the 19th Amendment. It was the first major party to advocate equal rights for women and the principle of equal pay for equal work;

WHEREAS the Women’s Rights Convention held in Seneca Falls, New York, in 1848 marked the beginning of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States. Two years later there was a nationwide meeting in Worcester, Massachusetts;

WHEREAS by 1870, the Massachusetts Republican State Convention had already seated two suffragettes, Lucy Stone and Mary A. Livermore, as delegates. In addition, the National Republican Convention of 1872 approved a resolution favoring the admission of women to “wider fields of usefulness” and added that “the honest demand of this class of citizens for additional rights … should be treated with respectful consideration;”

WHEREAS Wyoming, the state that pioneered women’s suffrage, sent two women, Therese A. Jenkins and Cora G. Carleton, to the 1892 Republican Convention in Minneapolis as alternate delegates. This was the first time women were seated at a Republican National Convention;

WHEREAS this convention was also the first to be addressed by a woman, J. Ellen Foster, chairman of the Women’s Republican Association of the United States. A strong believer in organization, Foster said her association had prepared work plans for women’s involvement in national politics. Copies were given to each delegate and alternate. “We are here to help you,” she declared, “and we are here to stay;”

WHEREAS at the request of Susan B. Anthony, Senator A.A. Sargent, a Republican from California, introduced the 19th Amendment in 1878. Sargent’s amendment (also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment) was defeated four times by a Democrat-controlled Senate. When the Republican Party regained control of Congress in 1919, the Equal Suffrage Amendment finally passed the House in May of that year and in the Senate in June;

WHEREAS when the Amendment was submitted to the states, 26 of the 36 states that ratified it had Republican legislatures. Of the nine states that voted against ratification, eight were Democratic. Twelve states, all Republican, had given women full suffrage before the federal amendment was ratified.

WHEREAS on August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to ratify the amendment. The U.S. Secretary of State certified the amendment on August 26, 1920; therefore, be it

RESOLVED, that the Republican Party of San Luis Obispo County (RPSLO) recognizes and celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S.Constitution on June 4, 1919 that guaranteed women the right to vote.

Adopted May 15, 2019