Did you really think that school bond money was spent as the bond said it would be? Did you really believe there was going to be an honest audit and oversite committee representing the public—not the unions and special interests. If you believe school districts are honest and truthful—I have a Russian for you to meet. “In a new story, McGlone explains how a 2004 attorney general’s opinion opened the door to millions of dollars in bond cash bankrolling the salaries and pensions of certain school workers. The money can’t go to pay for, say, teachers’ salaries — but it can be used to pay for the salaries and benefits of employees who oversee the bond projects. This year alone, McGlone finds, San Diego Unified is expecting to throw $15 million in school bond cash at employee salaries and benefits. That puts it about in the middle of the pack compared to districts across the state. Remember, there’s nothing illegal about spending bond money this way. All laws have loopholes—school districts know about them, then refuse to tell the public the truth. Vote for a school bond if you want to set up a district slush fund. Corruption has many forms—bonds are one of them.

The School Bond Spending Loophole

By Lisa Halverstadt, Voice of San Diego, 3/14/17

It’s a common refrain during school bond campaigns: Vote yes and we promise your money will go to construction projects, not district employees.

Turns out that’s not quite true.

Districts across California, including the San Diego Unified and Grossmont Union High school districts, have openly been spending bond money on employee costs for more than a decade, our Ashly McGlone reports.

In a new story, McGlone explains how a 2004 attorney general’s opinion opened the door to millions of dollars in bond cash bankrolling the salaries and pensions of certain school workers. The money can’t go to pay for, say, teachers’ salaries — but it can be used to pay for the salaries and benefits of employees who oversee the bond projects.

This year alone, McGlone finds, San Diego Unified is expecting to throw $15 million in school bond cash at employee salaries and benefits. That puts it about in the middle of the pack compared to districts across the state.

Remember, there’s nothing illegal about spending bond money this way.

