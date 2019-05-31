By

We all want our tax money spent as government told us they would spend it. We expect gas tax money to be spent on roads—not bike lanes and walking trails—or paying for street lights. Sadly, an effort to put a measure on the ballot to assure honest spending of gas tax money could not get enough signatures. “The deadline to turn those signatures in – it required 585,407 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot – were due this week. San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu says they never came. He confirmed on Thursday that no signatures had been delivered to his office for inspection. A spokesman for DeMaio’s group Reform California did not return a request for comment.” Too bad statewide GOP organizations did not help with the signature effort. If on the ballot, it would have helped the taxpayers and drive up responsible voters going to the polls.

The Signature Deadline for DeMaio’s Constitutional Amendment Came and Went

Voice of San Diego, 5/31/19

Even before voters weighed in on November’s Prop. 6, the effort led by Carl DeMaio to repeal the statewide gas tax, DeMaio had another plan to challenge the tax: a constitutional amendment.

It would have shifted the responsibility for doling out gas tax funds to localities instead of the state, and mandated that 100 percent of gas tax funds go exclusively to roads projects instead of transit or other infrastructure projects.

His group Reform California sent out press releases announcing the initiative in September, and drummed up press for it again in late November when it was cleared by the secretary of state’s office to begin collecting signatures.

The deadline to turn those signatures in – it required 585,407 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot – were due this week.

San Diego County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu says they never came. He confirmed on Thursday that no signatures had been delivered to his office for inspection.

A spokesman for DeMaio’s group Reform California did not return a request for comment.