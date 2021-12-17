By

An openly racist organization that hates one race, because of its race is now complaining—the people they hate are no longer giving them money. The Salvation Army had been a Christian organization, today it is a radical KKK organization—and the KKK also claimed to be Christian. ““There are many reasons why both financial and toy donations are down this year, not the least of which is likely pandemic fatigue and concerns about employment and the future,” said Colonel Cindy Foley of the NW Salvation Army Division. “We are actually trying to provide food, shelter, toys and clothing to double the number of families we served last Christmas, and in the midst of the growing need we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles.” Not only is the nonprofit organization short on donations, they also are in desperate need of bell ringers to staff the red kettles seen at businesses around the country. “Seriously, how many people want to volunteer, in their community, for the KKK or the Salvation Army. Until the entire leadership quits, this problem will continue. Want to help this Christmas? Give to your local church.

“The Situation is Dire” – Salvation Army Faces Holiday Shortages After Telling White Donors to Face Their Racism

By Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 12/14/21





The Salvation Army asked for more than donations this year.

The Christian charitable organization asked all white donors to reflect on their racism this year.

Wow.

After a major uproar the Salvation Army backtracked over Thanksgiving weekend and released a statement refuting the claims of their racial demands.

The Salvation Army then removed its absurd “Let’s Talk About Racism” guide following the intense backlash over a text last week that told white donors to “sincerely apologize” for their racism while hinting that Christianity is institutionally racist.

The link to the page is now broken and you get this when you click on it.

And now the big surprise…

The Salvation Army is now facing a toy and donation shortage this year.

Here’s a thought — Maybe they shouldn’t have insulted their donors?

FOX13 reported:

The Salvation Army is facing a shortage of toys and donations ahead of the holiday season, and urge communities to find a way to help.

The nonprofit reports it gets 75% of total annual donations during November and December, and they are once again in need of support. That help can come in the form of an online donation at the virtual Northwest Red Kettle.

“There are many reasons why both financial and toy donations are down this year, not the least of which is likely pandemic fatigue and concerns about employment and the future,” said Colonel Cindy Foley of the NW Salvation Army Division. “We are actually trying to provide food, shelter, toys and clothing to double the number of families we served last Christmas, and in the midst of the growing need we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles.”

Not only is the nonprofit organization short on donations, they also are in desperate need of bell ringers to staff the red kettles seen at businesses around the country.