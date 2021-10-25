By

There is going to be an effort to legalize “mushrooms” on the November, 2022 ballot. A Democrat has a bill in Sacramento to decriminalize heroin and cocaine. Another bill makes it legal to give free needles to addict and provide nurses to help! In Europe, drugs have been a factor of life for years—one of the reasons they are stagnant—too mellow from the use of drugs. “Drug gangs in the Netherlands have long since graduated from hashish to cocaine – and from dealing on the streets to a spree of contract killings. Police, lawyers, journalists: All are at risk of falling victim to the drug violence that has gripped the country.” This is what California is going to look like. At the same time we are defunding the police, have a shortage of cops and DA’s that refuse to prosecute criminals. California will be the poverty/crime center of the United States.

The Slippery Dutch Slope from Drug Tolerance to Drug Terror

Drug gangs in the Netherlands have long since graduated from hashish to cocaine – and from dealing on the streets to a spree of contract killings. Police, lawyers, journalists: All are at risk of falling victim to the drug violence that has gripped the country.

By Jürgen Dahlkamp, Jörg Diehl und Roman Lehberger, Der Siegel,,10/20/21

· A dark night sky hangs over Amsterdam as Peter Schouten drives home on Nov. 2, 2020. The lawyer is coming from a TV talk show, where he appeared with his colleague Onno de Jong and with Peter R. de Vries, a well-known crime reporter. He is traveling in an armored car, complete with bodyguards, their automatic weapons in the door compartments. Such has been Schouten’s life since he and the other two began working with the country’s most important witness – a criminal who has testified against the Dutch cocaine mafia. The man’s brother has already been shot and killed for this reason, as was his first lawyer, Schouten’s predecessor.

Who is next on the kill list? Schouten? De Jong? De Vries? Schouten looks out through bulletproof glass and sees De Vries walking alone on the street. The car drives up to him and Schouten asks: “Peter, what are you doing here alone in the dark?” De Vries: “I am walking to my car.” Schouten, according to his recollection of the conversation, replies: “But that’s insane.”

“In the problem areas off southeastern Amsterdam, young men are queuing up to commit murder on behalf of the gangs.”

Cees, a police investigator in Amsterdam

Eight months later, on July 6 of this year, De Vries was again walking through Amsterdam’s city center. It was to be his final walk – and would end in another 250 paces. He had become a living legend. As a journalist, he had not only reported on criminal cases, but had also solved many of them through his TV show, “Peter R. de Vries, Kriminalreporter.” A one-man special commission, de Vries was, for his millions of viewers, proof that a single person could accomplish more than the entire law enforcement apparatus. He was brave. Fearless.

And he never used bodyguards.