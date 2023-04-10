By

The smell of fear from SFSU administrators after trans assault on Riley Gaines

By Monica Showalter, American Thinker, 4/7/23





Last week, women’s college swim champion Riley Gaines, who opposes the transgender agenda in women’s sports, was physically assaulted and falsely detained by an enraged baying mob of transgender protestors at San Francisco State University.

According to Fox News:

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines was barricaded in a room at San Francisco State University Thursday night after she was physically assaulted following a speech to students about saving women’s sports at a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus.

Louis Barker, Riley’s husband, said he had brief conversations with her while she was barricaded in the room for nearly three hours.

“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it,” Barker said. “She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”

The cops stood around and the university administrators did nothing. Which of course, is a pretty valid reason for a successful lawsuit with a hefty compensation payout, which Gaines has vowed to launch.

Did that scare the university straight and force them to get religion on the right to free speech at the state-funded institution, as we saw at privately funded Stanford University?

Not in the least. The university put out this mealy-mouthed statement excusing the protestors and stating nothing about the violent assault and false imprisonment of an invited speaker onto the campus, let alone the potential for the university to get sued:

It read:

Dear SF State community, Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University. Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own. SF State is regularly noted as one of the most diverse campuses in the United States—this is what makes us Gators, and this is what makes us great. Diversity promotes critical discussions, new understandings and enriches the academic experience. But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning.

Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core.

This feels difficult because it is difficult. As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available and ready to receive our Gator community, including faculty, staff members, coaches and mentors who are here to support you.

Campus resources are also available:

1. Equity and Community Inclusion

2. Counseling and Psychological Services

3. Dean of Students Office

The well-being of the SF State campus community remains our priority.

Sincerely,

Jamillah Moore, Ed.D.

Vice President for Student Affairs & Enrollment Management

It acknowledged none of the violence and apparently attempted to just praise those who didn’t engage in it, avoiding the point of the message entirely, which was that at least some of these trans activists weren’t peaceful in the least but violent, hostage-taking maniacs.

See how the topic was avoided?

Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully.

So no thanks to the thugs, right? Maybe, but actually, maybe not. She might well have been on the side of the trans assailants.

She was, after all, a low-achievement wokester:

This person actually wants you to believe the rabid crowd of people chasing @Riley_Gaines_ are the victims. @DrJamillahMoore has an interesting CV. pic.twitter.com/g1XWbRyYiY

— Ginger E. (@Rinohunter11) April 9, 2023

But I suspect she wasn’t. I’ve heard these university administrators in their comfy existences, speak in private about what they are up against, and they know that they are up against an emerging Red Guard.

More likely, they’re scared of the violent trans activists and don’t want them coming back to trash their offices or worse, which is what happened to the Stanford administrators when they tried to push back against the fanatic mob that tried to shout down a visiting federal judge. They’ve also muscled big corporations to endorse their agenda or else.

Now that the trans-American community is showing signs of morphing into a violent, angry, terrorist subclass, their rage intensified by drugs, and even spray shooters targeting educational institutions now in their ranks, I can smell the fear in that SFSU statement, which Moore, the wokester who wrote is, noted “was hard” for her to write as she tried to offer a panoply of trauma services to appease the angry, violent fanatics.

And she may be right. What went down at SFSU was actually redolent of the fear instilled by the lethal cross-dressing armed freaks of the Liberian civil war.

According to a 2003 article in Slate magazine:

According to the soldiers themselves, cross-dressing is a military mind game, a tactic that instills fear in their rivals. It also makes the soldiers feel more invincible. This belief is founded on a regional superstition which holds that soldiers can “confuse the enemy’s bullets” by assuming two identities simultaneously. Though the accoutrements and garb look bizarre to Western eyes, they are, in a sense, variations on the camouflage uniforms and face paint American soldiers use to bolster their sense of invisibility (and, therefore, immunity) during combat. Since flak jackets or infrared goggles aren’t available to the destitute Liberian fighters, they opt for evening gowns and frilly blouses.

The cross-dressing “dual identity” isn’t just a source of battlefield bravado, though. Cross-dressing has deep historical roots in West African rites-of-passage rituals involving “medicine men” who would recommend wearing masks, talismans, and bush attire as a means of obtaining mystical powers. Rebels dressed in gowns and wigs and adorned with bones, leaves, and other “forest culture” trappings are practicing a modern variation on this technique of using symbolic “clothing” to access sources of power far stronger than their own. And in common Liberian initiation rituals—which exist in memory throughout the country, if not always in practice—a boy’s passage to adulthood is symbolically represented by the donning of female garb. He must first pass through a dangerous indeterminate zone between male and female identity before finally becoming a man. A soldier dressed in women’s clothes—or Halloween masks, or shower caps, etc.—on the battlefield is essentially asserting that he’s in a volatile in-between state. The message it sends to other soldiers is, “Don’t mess with me, I’m dangerous.”

Sound like the trans wokesters of San Francisco State and the spray shooter of Nashville and the Trans Day of Vengeance maniacs?

It’s also why appeasement never works. The drugged up Liberian fanatic “soldiers” who achieved what they wanted to achieve, which was fear and death, could only be stopped through force, not appeasement. Anyone who attempted to appease them only emboldened them more.

That the SFSU administrator could be more afraid of the trans fanatics at odds with reality like the bewigged Liberian fanatics, over a very real lawsuit, tells us a lot about the nature of this trans movement.

That’s no excuse for the mealy mouthed statement but it points to the atmosphere of fear that is emerging with this malevolent and toxic trans movement that the fearful university has no good idea how to stop.