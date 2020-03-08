The Status of the Republican Party in California—By the Numbers

March 8, 2020 By Stephen Frank Leave a Comment

We are being told that the California Republican Party has made a major “leap” in the past seven years.  No need to make statements, get emotional or unprofessional.  Instead let the numbers speak for themselves.

From close of registration for 2012 Primary till close of registration for 2020 Primary

2,745,412 MORE Voters

248,506 LESS Republicans

Pay for Political Party Chairs

Sen. Jim Brulte, rate of $180,000 per year   former Assemblyman, State Senator

Democrat  Chair Rusty Hicks   $127.500 a year     Former Labor union leader

Jessica Patterson, $250,000 per year   Founder of California Trailblazers, political staffer

Stephen Frank, Exclusive to the California Political News and Views  3/9/20

The first step for an addict is to admit you have a problem, if they want to recover.  On February 29 Cynthia Bryant, the CEO/ED of the California Republican Party sent an eBlast to the CRP email list.

The opening line was, “And it got me thinking about what a leap the California Republican Party has made since I arrived here 7 years ago.”  She makes a great point.  Let us see the advances made by the Republican Party in California since 2013.   following is totally objective, with all the statistics coming from the Secretary of State.  The numbers speak for themselves.  All of this is public record—both the Democrats and the media have it.  No State secrets.  You determine the “leap the Republican Party has made in seven years.

VOTER REGISTRATION

May 2012                           17,915,053

February 18, 2020           20,660,465

GOP Registration

2013                                    5,186,492

Feb. 18. 2020                     4,937,986

There are 153 Legislative seats up in each General Election:  80 Assembly, 20 State Senate and 53 Congressional.  How many November General Election seat did not have a Republican on the ballot?

2012:  Congress—8 races without a Republican

            Senate       6 races without a Republican

           Assembly   15 races without a Republican

2014:  Congress     8 races without a Republican

            Senate         5 races without a Republican

            Assembly     12 races without a Republican

2016:    Congress        9 races without a Republican

            Senate          6 races without a Republican

            Assembly  15 races without a Republican

2018:  Congress     7 races without a Republican

            Senate         6 races without a Republican

           Assembly     19 races without a Republican

2020:      Congress 8 races without a Republican

                Senate      9 races without a Republican

                Assembly  18 races without a Republican

Office Holders

2013       Congress      12 GOP members

                Senate          14  GOP members

                Assembly      28 GOP members

2015       Congress        11 GOP members

                Senate            12 GOP members

                 Assembly        25 GOP members

2017        Congress                12 GOP members

                 Senate                      12 GOP members

                 Assembly                24 GOP members

2019         Congress                 6  GOP members (Hunter vacancy)

                  Senate                     10  GOP members (Plus one GOP vacancy)

                 Assembly                 18 GOP members

Note that in 2016 and 2018 the United States Senate race had TWO Democrats on the November ballot, NO Republican.

It should be noted that except for September, 2019, the California Republican Party has not had a voter registration project since March, 2013.  During that time the Democrats, the unions, Tom Steyer all had major voter registration efforts.

All the information listed above came from the California Secretary of State’s web site

After reading the real numbers do they represent the “leap” you wanted from the past seven years?  Before we can recover, we have to admit we have a problem.

