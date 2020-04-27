By

Those who believe government owns your paycheck and home are at it again. While millions are unemployed, the values of property is declining, they want to increase property taxes by $12 billion a year from industrial and commercial property. The immediate effect is even fewer employees and more firms forced to leave the State—creating more unemployment. Oh, wages will not go up as folks are squeezed. “Even if you don’t own commercial real estate, this proposition will affect you. Almost every business – apartment buildings, grocery stores, restaurants, beauty and barber shops, pet supply stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, fitness centers and even gas stations – is considered commercial and its property tax assessment will increase every year. In order to pay these ever-increasing taxes, the businesses will be forced to raise prices, close or relocate out of state. Have we even considered the rest of the population? The people who will be hurt hardest from the passage of this bill are those living on fixed incomes such as senior citizens, veterans, disabled and welfare recipients who will not be getting raises to compensate for the higher prices.” The governor is using $30 million to force the marijuana industry to hire people based on the KKK model, hire folks based on race. We do not need higher taxes, we need lower spending by government, at all levels.

The Tax Watchers: Is proposed measure really for children?

By Carla Nelson, Daily Republic, 4/24/20

What if you were asked to vote for an initiative that said by doing so, you would increase the funding for K-12 public schools and community colleges as well as fund local government? Even better, it would also not affect you as a homeowner.

At first glance it does sound good and as we so often hear, “it is for the children,” most of us would vote yes.

Before you mark your ballot, let’s take a closer look. The initiative is known as the California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding. It’s more common name, the split roll ballot Initiative, would reassess commercial and industrial property at fair market value and would do so every year.

It would eliminate property tax assessment protections established in 1978 by Proposition 13.

The initiative would affect commercial and industrial property, not residential property. If passed, funding is not guaranteed to improve schools or local government. California taxpayers currently are paying around $12,000 per student per year thanks to Proposition 98, which is funded by our ever-rising property taxes. California spends more than 29 other U.S. states while

ranking among the worst educationally in the nation at 38th place. The actual cost to us taxpayers is $2,000 per year for every person living in California.

Even if you don’t own commercial real estate, this proposition will affect you. Almost every business – apartment buildings, grocery stores, restaurants, beauty and barber shops, pet supply stores, shopping malls, movie theaters, fitness centers and even gas stations – is considered commercial and its property tax assessment will increase every year. In order to pay these ever-increasing taxes, the businesses will be forced to raise prices, close or relocate out of state.

Have we even considered the rest of the population? The people who will be hurt hardest from the passage of this bill are those living on fixed incomes such as senior citizens, veterans, disabled and welfare recipients who will not be getting raises to compensate for the higher prices.

High taxes and strict regulations in California have already made it one of the least business friendly states in our nation. Chief Executive Magazine states that “California is the worst state in which to do business” and “What was once a quiet exodus of companies now looks like a stampede.”

Was this even a consideration of our bureaucrats when hatching this new tax plan?

Raising taxes on commercial properties actually lowers the overall value of a property. The higher the taxes, the lower the value of income-producing properties. More than 13,000 companies left California in an eight-year period (2008 to 2016). That exodus will only increase if this tax measure passes.

The California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative is a recipe for disaster. California taxpayers are at a breaking point. We’re tired of carrying government’s out-of-control spending on our backs. Please join us in voting no.

Carla Nelson is a member of the Central Solano Citizen/Taxpayer Group.