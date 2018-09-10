By

The Fake News media wrote and spoke lots of words about the return (did he ever leave) of Barack. They repeated his claim the Trump miracle was really the Obama miracle. One thing to note—the media never told you how many attended his Orange County events. Normally, the media screams the thousands that attend. Why not for Obama in the OC?

"About 750 people attended the event at Anaheim Convention Center, where Obama delivered a short speech centered on unity and the "politics of hope." And, after a story about getting kicked out of Disneyland when he was caught smoking in the Magic Kingdom after a concert as a teenager, Obama issued an impassioned critique of Trump and the state of American democracy and encouraged the crowd to back the candidates he came to support." He did these for close to a dozen Federal and State candidates, with support of the State Democrat Party and the OC Democrat Party. If you took away the party people, the candidates and their supporters—you had almost no one in attendance, except for the fawning press. This tells me something about the so-called blue wave in the OC is more Fake News. No massive crowds says no massive support.

The Thrill Is Gone: Only 750 Turn Out to See Former President Obama in Far-Left California

by Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 9/9/18

This weekend, in an unprecedented move, former President Barack Obama went on the campaign trail to push the far-left Democrat agenda in the upcoming November elections.

But, it didn’t quite turn out like he expected.

Only 750 people showed up at his event in far left California!

Far left George Soros related Think Progress reported over the weekend about former President Obama’s event in Anaheim, California –

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA — Former President Obama made his first campaign stop of the midterm elections in Orange County, California Saturday to stump for seven Democratic House candidates running in districts currently held by Republicans but that Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

About 750 people attended the event at Anaheim Convention Center, where Obama delivered a short speech centered on unity and the “politics of hope.” And, after a story about getting kicked out of Disneyland when he was caught smoking in the Magic Kingdom after a concert as a teenager, Obama issued an impassioned critique of Trump and the state of American democracy and encouraged the crowd to back the candidates he came to support.

President Trump on the other hand continues to fill up coliseums around the US at his events.

If the Democrats best ticket (Obama) can only draw 750 in far-left California, the idea of a blue wave may be more like a pipe dream!