The Times’ downtown L.A. printing facility will shut down in 2024

This is a very big story. Very BIG The Los Angeles Times has its own printing presses—because they print so many copies each day. The Southern California News Group includes the Daily News and the Daily Breeze, among many others. Now the Times is admitting it is no longer affordable to print so few copies of their daily newspaper, they are going to a competitor, just to keep the doors open. This is from Wikipedia:

The Times has suffered continued decline in distribution. Reasons offered for the circulation drop included a price increase[43] and a rise in the proportion of readers preferring to read the online version instead of the print version.[44] Editor Jim O’Shea, in an internal memo announcing a May 2007, mostly voluntary, reduction in force, characterized the decrease in circulation as an “industry-wide problem” which the paper had to counter by “growing rapidly on-line”, “break[ing] news on the Web and explain[ing] and analyz[ing] it in our newspaper.”[45]

The Times closed its San Fernando Valley printing plant in early 2006, leaving press operations to the Olympic plant and to Orange County. Also that year the paper announced its circulation had fallen to 851,532, down 5.4 percent from 2005. The Times‘s loss of circulation was the largest of the top ten newspapers in the U.S.[46] Some observers believed that the drop was due to the retirement of circulation director Bert Tiffany. Still, others thought the decline was a side effect of a succession of short-lived editors who were appointed by publisher Mark Willes after publisher Otis Chandler relinquished day-to-day control in 1995.[14] Willes, the former president of General Mills, was criticized for his lack of understanding of the newspaper business, and was derisively referred to by reporters and editors as The Cereal Killer.[47]

The Times‘s reported daily circulation in October 2010 was 600,449,[48] down from a peak of 1,225,189 daily and 1,514,096 Sunday in April 1990.[49][50]”

Today it is reported that the circulation is under 400,000. They also had to sell their downtown HQ and move to cheaper and smaller digs in the South Bay. Like the rest of the legacy media, it is an arm of government and no longer a reporter of the news, it is now a proponent and defender of government and radicalism.

— “The Times’ downtown L.A. printing facility will shut down in 2024,” by the Los Angeles Times’ Gregory Yee: “Print operations will continue at the Olympic Boulevard plant for the next year and a half, said Chris Argentieri, The Times’ president and chief operating officer, before The Times will begin working with the Southern California News Group to print its newspapers.”

Of course, by reporting this the day before the election the Times hopes no one notices the precarious financial situation the paper is in. Actually it does not matter…few read it or care about their endorsements, pronouncements are hatred for free speech and a free press. It is best used as a lining for your bird cage.