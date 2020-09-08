By

Democrats want to transfer $12.5 billion from the private sector via Prop. 15—so government would have more money to waste.

The Total Breakdown in Most Local California Governments

Lack of leadership at local level leads to chaos, anarchy, violence, destruction

By Katy Grimes, California Globe, 9/7/20

California is a mess, still in COVID-19 lockdown, with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s boot on the necks of the state’s business owners and employees.

Businesses have been closed for 6 months, with far too many never to re-open. As if that is not enough damage to the state’s economy, Democrat Mayors of blue cities – Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Oakland, and many others, have done nothing to prevent riots, protests, destruction of downtown businesses, vandalism, violence and injuries, all in the name of “racial justice” and the movement to “Defund the Police.”

All of this chaos and lack of leadership is leading to a total breakdown in California’s cities.

Leaders like Mayors, Chiefs of Police, County Supervisors, City Councils and schools superintendents have kowtowed to mobs, and abdicated their actual responsibilities.

“Optics” are now more important than governing.

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn recently wrote an op ed for the Sacramento Bee claiming “In the wake of police killings of unarmed Black citizens, riots have broken out across the country.”

Hahn said, “Most protests have been peaceful. But some have not. Vandals who falsely claim to represent the Black Lives Matter movement have hijacked a righteous cause. They’ve broken windows of public buildings and small businesses downtown. They’ve smashed and looted. They’ve taunted and, at times, assaulted police.”

The Globe learned that Sacramento Police Department officers were told to stand down during the protests and riots. And they have been told to leave homeless vagrants alone.

Hahn continues: “So far, no one in Sacramento has been killed or seriously injured. No buildings have burned. There’s no smell of teargas wafting across our city, no “rubber bullets” have taken out eyes. On balance, this is a good outcome.”

Chief Hahn says nothing about the boarded up businesses in downtown Sacramento, and the permanent destruction of those businesses.

Hahn says “tough” tactics can escalate protest violence.

Chief Hahn is taking a page out of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s deflection handbook. The Globe reported:

Last weekend Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg posted a Tweet Saturday discussing how “challenging” the riots are for the city. He then pivoted to focus attention on cities in other states where riots are also taking place, but are much worse.

Many in the city say the Mayor needs to look inward and focus on his sole responsibility, which is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Sacramento. Attempting to deflect attention to other cities is irrelevant – especially to the citizens and taxpayers of Sacramento, whose businesses and jobs are being threatened by the rioters over and over again.

Deflecting on violent riots and escalating protests in other cities is no crime policy. Notably, Chief Hahn and Mayor Steinberg recently took a knee with protesters.

“Tough” tactics keep the peace and let rioters and unruly protesters know their violent behavior will not be tolerated. Taking a knee with rioters and protesters leads to Portland and Seattle levels of violence, murder, destruction and total anarchy.

Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy:

Last weekend, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department had to step in and protect the Sacramento County District Attorney’s offices from rioters and vandals after Sacramento Police Department was apparently given a stand down order. The Sheriff’s offices and District Attorney’s office were vandalized Thursday night by Antifa, and the DA’s office set on fire.

Yet, Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy calls for “oversight” of the sheriff’s department and greater transparency, and claims “the public is calling for community oversight.”

Kennedy’s Sacramento district is rocked with huge homeless encampments, poverty, crime, destitute ghettos, some of which is protected by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, and a greatly understaffed Sacramento Police Department.

“Establishing a Community Review Commission in an authentic way to establish a greater trust between Sacramento County’s Sheriff’s Department and the community,” Kennedy said.

This statement begs the question: If there is such a lack of trust between the community and the Sheriff and his department, why do Sacramento voters keep electing him?

“Constitutional protections and case law make oversight of an elected county sheriff far more complicated than oversight of chiefs of police in cities. Chiefs of police are employees of the cities that employ them, typically reporting directly to a city manager or mayor and/or city council. A county sheriff does not report to the board of supervisors,” Kennedy said.

That’s because he reports directly to the voters.

There already is a regular “community review” accountability process: “Elections.” If Sacramento’s voters don’t approve of Sheriff Scott Jones’ performance, they will elect someone else.

Supervisor Kennedy just doesn’t like Sacramento’s Law-and-Order Sheriff Scott Jones, and is feeding the BLM and Antifa “Defund the Police” rioters more red meat with this shameless op ed.

Darrell Steinberg: “The do-nothing Mayor”

Nicknamed “Do-Nothing Darrell,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has tried to make-nice with Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters, only to find they despise him and all city leaders and authority officials.

His attempts to be loved by the masses have only elicited more and greater riots, vandalism, destruction, and permanently closed businesses in Sacramento’s downtown.

California Globe took photos this week of the destruction to downtown businesses, and noted so many more which appear to be closed for good (they are interspersed throughout this article).

As the Globe recently asked, “After the Mayor publicly stated he would not tolerate violence and destruction, and arrests would be made on the spot, why did SacPD officers stand down on property crimes?”

“Why did SacPD officers not intervene, or make any arrests, during the destruction and attempted arson of the DA’s office?”

“The only conclusion, after witnessing this in Portland and Seattle—also with Democrat Mayors in which rioters were allowed to destroy with impunity—is that orders came from Mayor Steinberg.”

After decades in elected office, Steinberg rightfully could be expected to rise to the occasion, and demonstrate his political chops… which are sorely lacking at this time of need.