There’s More! Gavin Newsom’s Property Taxes Are Chronically Delinquent and There’s No Excuse

by Jennifer Van Laar, RedState, 8/2/20

If history is any indication, Marin County can expect its most powerful resident to pay his delinquent property taxes in about a month.

As we reported Friday, Newsom’s delinquent on more than $20,000 in property taxes for his Kentfield estate (which was last listed for $5.9 million) according to the Marin County Department of Finance’s website. Just for reference, here’s what that home looks like:

Some commenters defended Newsom, saying that it was probably just a glitch with his mortgage company not paying them on time. If that’s true, he really should find a new mortgage company, because this is the third tax bill in a row the Newsoms have let slide to “delinquent” status.

For the 2018-2019 tax year, the bill was sent to the Newsoms on September 28, 2018. The two installments were due in December 2018 and April 2018, and the bill became delinquent on July 1, 2019. They finally paid their second installment, along with about $3,000 in penalties, on September 3, 2019. This is significant because the Newsoms’ Fair Oaks mansion was purchased for $3.7 million cash in November 2018. Newsom’s spokesman claims it was the Newsoms’ cash even though there is no documentation of that; the home was purchased in the name of Gavin Newsom’s cousin and longtime PlumpJack business partner, Jeremy Scherer.

If the Newsoms had $3.7 million in cash lying around, why wait to pay $22,000 in property taxes until the next year and incur a $3,000 penalty? Wealthy people aren’t in the habit of paying thousands of dollars in penalties.

In 2018 the Newsoms were sent a supplemental property tax bill on May 15, covering a revaluation and some school and health bonds. That bill was due in two installments; the installments became delinquent June 30 and October 31, respectively.

He finally paid them on December 10, 2018, along with $750 in penalties.

The last time their property tax bill was paid on time was when they received the “sweetheart” cashout refinancing deal in December 2017 ($3,225,000 cashout on a home worth $3,500,000) – presumably because the bank would only close the loan if the property taxes were paid at the same time.

No penalties that year!

Gov. Newsom signed an Executive Order in May 2020, as Bronson Stocking at our sister site Townhall noted, suspending the requirement for county tax collectors to impose penalties, interest, and other costs on property tax scofflaws through May 1, 2021, if the taxes weren’t already delinquent as of March 4, 2020, and if property owner “timely files a claim for relief” with the tax collector.

Since Gavin Newsom can’t seem to do anything on time, it’s doubtful that he’ll file such a claim for relief. But we’ll be watching, just to make sure.