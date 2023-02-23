The California budget is a little over $303 billion. That includes a deficit of approximately $30 billion. That does not stop the Democrats from proposing to spend $569 for reparations for slavery—even though California never allowed slavery!

“The ongoing California Reparations Task Force has under consideration a number of proposals to ameliorate what it sees as the effects of racism on black individuals, including closing 10 state prisons, free college and planting trees in black neighborhoods to ensure “shade equity.”

The cost of compensating just for “housing discrimination” could total $569 billion, according to a preliminary report for an outside consulting group.

Final numbers will not be decided until later. For example, that number does not include the cost of the state “fund[ing] the statewide planting of trees to create shade equity and minimize heat islands in Black neighborhoods” nor “ eliminat[ing] anti-Black discrimination policies in the areas of artistic, cultural, creative, athletic, and intellectual life.”

This has to be a troll—nobody is that stupid or oblivious to reality—except for Sacramento Democrats.

These California scholars want over $569 billion in reparations