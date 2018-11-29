By

San Fran streets are filled with dog poop, the homeless and is looking like a Third World City. Its policies would make Moscow blush but funeral directors love the fact the taxpayers financ4 4.4 million syringes a year, so druggies can overdose and die—and government cost. Now firms like McKesson are leaving and going to Austin, Texas. Start-ups, when they are ready leave for Texas and North Carolina as well. San Fran has creative folks and investors—but once you get your product to market, you need to leave because the cost of living and doing business, gridlock on the streets ands freeway and the quality of life among the homeless, makes this a Third World city, not a world class city. “San Francisco ranks No. 1 when it comes to offering companies a large community of high quality technology professionals with a diverse skill set, but Seattle, New York, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. are not too far behind. “The Bay Area’s tech workforce is still growing strong, but the rest of the country is catching up,” said Nate Meneer, a Forrester Research analyst and co-author of the 2018 US Tech Talent Hotspots report. “Every U.S. city has a tech incubator, but it’s not comparable to San Francisco.” Like a teenager—once mature, businesses leave San Fran to flourish.

These four cities seek to unseat San Francisco as the top locale for tech talent

By Dawn Kawamoto – Technology Reporter, San Francisco Business Times, 11/26/18

San Francisco ranks No. 1 when it comes to offering companies a large community of high quality technology professionals with a diverse skill set, but Seattle, New York, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. are not too far behind.

“The Bay Area’s tech workforce is still growing strong, but the rest of the country is catching up,” said Nate Meneer, a Forrester Research analyst and co-author of the 2018 US Tech Talent Hotspots report. “Every U.S. city has a tech incubator, but it’s not comparable to San Francisco.”

In identifying the cities with elite tech talent, Forrester considered the quality and diversity of skills of the workforce in each city, the total size of the IT workforce, the number of computer science graduates, and the growth of each city’s Millennial population.

No. 1 – San Francisco

No. 2 – New York

No. 3 – Washington, D.C.

No. 4 – Seattle

No. 5 – Atlanta

The Bay Area’s high-tech salaries and housing costs have prompted companies to consider other regions for less bleeding-edge technology work, such as processing and automation technologies, said Andrew Bartels , a Forrester Research analyst and co-author of the report. But companies that require niche expertise in emerging technologies, such as interlacing social media data with artificial intelligence (AI), tend to stay put in the Bay Area, Bartels added.

The competitive advantage for the Bay Area is its ecosystem of startups, venture capitalists, established large tech companies, and colleges and universities with their pipeline of computer science graduates that are fueling innovation, the researchers said. The Bay Area’s tech workforce has grown 6.3 percent on a compounded annual growth rate since 2012 to 310,530 employees.

“I don’t think Seattle will surpass the Bay Area in the next five years as the epicenter of elite tech talent,” Bartels said.

Nonetheless, Seattle, New York, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. have strengths.

No. 4 Seattle, for example, posted a higher growth rate among tech workers than the Bay Area, increasing 6.7 percent in compounded annual growth since 2012. Seattle’s millennial tech workforce also soared 11 percent between 2011 to 2016 – the highest growth rate among major tech hubs in the US. Meanwhile, No. 2 New York had the most computer science graduates in 2017 with 7,631 getting their diplomas, compared to the Bay Area with its 2,092 grads.

“San Francisco’s greatest threat is not the big cities, but the new areas that are seeing a critical mass of startup communities popping up,” Meneer said, citing Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, as examples.