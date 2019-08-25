These sleek new toilets will pop up all over San Fran

By

On the streets of Paris, Vienna, Budapest and other European cities you will find government owner toilets in round buildings on street corners. Now San Fran, with a massive human feces problems is about to spend lots of money to try to remedy the situation. In Europe, you PAY t use the toilets—even in gas stations and public facilities. In Prague, the City Hall has a public toilet—you need Euro’s to pay for the use of this. The good news is that thanks to the late Secretary of State March Fong Eu, California has banned pay toilets. So, the taxpayers will finance the system in San Fran. “What’s more, 11 out the 25 new automatic public toilets will be supervised by paid attendants as part of the city’s Pit Stop program, a workforce development effort that pairs people in need to job reentry with a much-needed service. Prior to the Pit Stop program, San Francisco’s public toilets were infamous for being less than savory affairs. Supervised toilet locations open as early as 7 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m., but all of them have different schedules. A Pit Stop toilet can cost anywhere between $170,000 and $205,000 a year to operate. Instead of fixing the real problem—government caused homelessness, they want to create public toilets—that may or may not be used by those already defecating on the streets of San Fran. Why are taxes so high? Because government spends the money without a question as to whether the real problem is solved.

These sleek new toilets will pop up all over San Francisco

New loos and kiosks will replace forest-green eyesores

By Brock Keeling, SF Curbed, 8/19/19

In partnership with outdoor furniture company JCDecaux, SmithGroup won the contract over two other firms, MIN Design and Branch Creative, selected by the city’s Civic Design Review and Architectural Review committees.

The agreement covers 25 public toilets and up to 114 kiosks, which will rollout in the summer of 2021.

According to JCDecaux, 70 of the new kiosks will come with digital displays, 20 of them will offer a multi-service space dedicated to small businesses and neighborhood services, and 15 kiosks will feature interactive screens for civic information.

What’s more, 11 out the 25 new automatic public toilets will be supervised by paid attendants as part of the city’s Pit Stop program, a workforce development effort that pairs people in need to job reentry with a much-needed service. Prior to the Pit Stop program, San Francisco’s public toilets were infamous for being less than savory affairs.

Supervised toilet locations open as early as 7 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m., but all of them have different schedules. A Pit Stop toilet can cost anywhere between $170,000 and $205,000 a year to operate.

Initially, the new toilets were to come crowned with concealed planter boxes to give them a green element. But, mercifully, that design was scrapped after the city’s Arts Commission and Historic Preservation Commission intervened, slamming the look as an aesthetic and maintenance nightmare.