They are Coming From Chile to Rob in Ventura County:  Democrats Should be Unindicted Co-Conspirators

Roundup: Homeowner tackles burglary crew suspect in Oak Park

Ventura County Star, Staff reports, 4/4/22

Homeowner tackles burglary crew suspect

VENTURA COUNTY — A homeowner successfully tackled a suspected member of a Chilean burglary crew in the Oak Park area after coming home Friday evening while the incident was in progress, authorities said.

At around 6:30 p.m., a resident on Key Largo Court returned to his house about 10 minutes after leaving and saw a suspicious vehicle outside with an unknown male inside, said Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Darin Hendren. The street is in a residential neighborhood on the east side of Lindero Canyon Road, just outside Thousand Oaks city limits.

As the homeowner walked toward his front door, a male came out of the house and ran toward the suspicious vehicle. The homeowner tried to grab the suspect, Hendren said, but the suspect broke free. The suspect reportedly dropped items taken from the home as he fled.

A second suspect then exited the home. The resident successfully subdued him until deputies arrived, Hendren said. The other two suspects fled in the vehicle. All three male suspects are believed to be adults, he said.

The detained suspect, a 43-year-old Chilean national, was initially treated at a hospital for injuries sustained during the struggle with the homeowner. The injuries were mostly to his face, Hendren said. The man was then booked into jail.

No other residents were home during the burglary.

Hendren said the crew appeared to be part of a so-called South American Theft Group. Such organized crews, many from Chile who are in the U.S. through a temporary visa program, have been carrying out similar residential and other thefts in Thousand Oaks and surrounding unincorporated communities — and elsewhere around the county and beyond — for several years. Sheriff’s officials have reported an uptick in the activity in recent months.

Thousand Oaks City Councilmember Kevin McNamee in February provided a report to the council about an informational meeting with a retired FBI official to discuss concerns about the Chilean theft groups. The problem is national, McNamee’s report noted, but has been of particular concern in North Ranch, Oak Park and some surrounding communities.

Friday’s incident indicates some burglary crews are watching to see when homeowners leave, Hendren said. Typically, when residents go out to eat or shop they’re gone for an extended period. But because of the homeowner’s quick turnaround, he came back while the burglary was still in progress.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy, both felonies, and remained in Ventura County jail Saturday in lieu of $250,000 bail, jail records showed.

Investigators are working to find the other two suspects, Hendren said.