They are VERY confused: Save the children, say the pro-choicers

Save the children, say the pro-choicers

By Steve Grammatico , American Thinker, 7/12/18

The hypocrisy is astonishing, the level of ignorance and self-delusion mind-boggling, the cognitive dissonance textbook.

Protesters march, chanting, “ Hey, hey, hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today? ” Immigration activists block a bus carrying the children of “immigrants” to a holding facility and roar, “ Set the babies free! ”

These are likely the same people who champion the separation of children from their mothers’ wombs by means of the vacuum hose, the scalpel, or drugs.

The California Family Council estimates that Planned Parenthood terminated 321,000 lives in 2017 and over seven million since Roe v. Wade in 1973. That’s “lives,” not clumps of cells or “potential” human beings. To the abortion rightists, that growth is akin to a benign tumor, to be removed and discarded (except for spare parts) on the decision of pregnant women in emotionally charged situations.

With modern technology making the case for life before birth, you’d assume that zealots have been knocked on their heels. But no. They’re in denial and doubling down, more strident than ever as their rationales crumble. I will never understand why so many are so intent on preserving a woman’s right to choose to end another life because it happens to be temporarily housed in her body.

And I will never understand how those who support murder in the womb also believe that the death penalty is barbaric.

Yes, some fools dispute the fact the Holocaust really happened in WWII. I’m not the first to say this, but another holocaust claiming millions of the unborn has been underway for over forty years. Those lives are gone, but there is a chance that with President Trump’s judicial appointments, the wholesale slaughter of innocents for convenience and profit has had its day.