California is not going to have an honest election on November 3. This is just another example of the use of sending absentee ballots to everyone, living or dead, who is registered to vote. Ballots are floating out their like angel dust—to be collected, in this case by the crooks and thieves of elections.

Since the Secretary of State has made it impossible to observe the verification f signatures, fraud is the order of the day—this election is as honest as any—in CUBA.

WATCH: Thief Caught on Surveillance Video Grabbing Mail, Election Ballots From People’s Mailboxes in San Diego, California

By Cristina Laila, Gateway Pundit, 10/8/20





“It was a younger looking man, happened to come down the sidewalk. He was wearing a ball cap, face mask, gloves. (He) carefully opened up our mailbox and took out all of our mail,” homeowner David Sprouse told FOX 5, sharing his surveillance video.

The suspect is still at large.

A mail thief moving through a North County neighborhood snatched up ballots along with the other contents of mailboxes lining the street, leaving residents concerned ahead of Election Day.

David Sprouse’s surveillance cameras captured the man stealing his mail, and several of his neighbors’ as well, in the Summer Creek area of Escondido just before midnight Tuesday.

The next morning, a resident on the block found a pile of mail from houses up and down the street — including some ballots — sitting on a car nearby, apparently discarded by the thief. She was able to return those parcels to their proper addresses.

Sprouse said it wasn’t until the following morning when he found out his mail was stolen and he checked the security recording. He says it was surprising this happened on the same day ballots were delivered, and that it was the first time in at least 10 years somebody has stolen his mail.

A New Jersey mail carrier was arrested and charged for dumping mail, including election ballots, the US Attorney’s office in the District of New Jersey announced Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Virginia election officials put out a statement warning the public that ballots may have been stolen when 6 mailboxes were broken into over the weekend.

A citizen on Wednesday morning found stolen mail, including election ballots, discarded in two Southern California desert towns.