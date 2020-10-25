Third World Slums Created by Government in Los Angeles

By

Los Angeles streets could easily be the streets of Mexico City, Venezuela or Cambodia. Going to Los Angeles is dangerous. Living is the city is asking for disease and victim-hood. Safe? For criminals and virus’ The photo with this story tells how the policy of Garcetti and the Socialists is working. Killing jobs, crime waves and disease covered government buses and trains—this is a war zone—and decent people have lost.

Third World Slums Create by Government in Los Angeles

Not written by Eric Garcetti Exclusive to the California Political News and Views, 10/26/20

I’ve noticed this decrepit motor home with tarp-covered piles of belongings and a line of trash bags ensconced along the curb on James M. Wood Boulevard near downtown LA for the past several weeks, if not longer, that the City of Los Angeles has permitted to continue unmolested in spite of obvious parking, street sweeping and health and vehicle code violations, while the occupant deposits trash and other waste nearby and cycles overloaded, obviously stolen shopping carts in and out of the compound.

This represents the distillation of Mayor Garcetti’s feckless response to homelessness, vagrancy, parking violations, illegal occupancy, illegal dumping, unsanitary use of public space and rampant lawless conduct in the streets of Los Angeles. With no apparent concern for the impacts of these conditions on the adjacent property, its occupants or people trying to walk on the sidewalk, city agencies and police have either looked the other way, or have granted this homeless slumlord some level of immunity from the laws that every other person in Los Angeles must comply with.

Indeed, try parking a shiny new motor home in your driveway, and see how long it will be until you are given notice that you are in violation of the LA City Zoning Ordinance. Furthermore, if you decide to get out a hose and wash the motor home in your driveway, you will have violated the stormwater discharge regulations of the city and county, and are subject to fine and/or jail, yet the urban homesteader in the beat up motor home is probably dumping his waste tanks into the gutter and nearby catch basin with impunity.

Perhaps the concept of “selective enforcement” should be brought into the legal discussions of liability and failure to protect the citizens and property of “sanctuary” and other revolutionary city jurisdictions as violations of citizens’ constitutional rights, while the kneeling, feckless stooges running such cities are investigated and held liable for the destructive effects of their biassed policies and failure to enforce the law.