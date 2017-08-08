This Couple Purchased an Entire San Fran Street for Peanuts/the Residents Are Furious

By

This is a great story. For the lack of paying $914 in taxes a street in San Fran was sold for $90,000 to a couple. Now, the 35 homeowners are going to be forced to pay for parking on the street. How wealthy are the residents of these MANSIONS? I do not know—but one of the former residents, according to Matier and Ross in the SF Chronicle is Richard Blum—a billionaire, and his wife, Dianne Feinstein! Even San Fran Nan lived here! “Those residents value their privacy — and their exclusivity. Past homeowners have included Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her financier husband, Richard Blum; House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi; and the late Mayor Joseph Alioto.” So you can expect they the other residents are not in fear of living off food stamps. Now the residents are going to have to abuse city contacts, throw their weight around and get the tax sale voided. Just because she and the others IGNORED the tax bill for years—now claiming it went to the wrong address—we will see a ton of political weight thrown around to save these spoiled, tax evaders, from having to pay for street parking. This is San Fran where the policy is to get rid of cars—so maybe the residents could ride a bike to their office and the airport?

This Couple Purchased an Entire San Francisco Street for Peanuts and Now the Residents Are Furious

California City News, 08/8/2017

An entire street in San Francisco where homes easily sell for upwards of $10 to 15 million was recently purchased for $90,000. And no, we didn’t forget any zeros.

The world’s greatest bargain stemmed from the homeowners association’s failure to pay a $14 tax bill year after year, reportedly because it was being mailed to the wrong place. As a result, the street was put up for auction and bought by Tina Lam and Michael Cheng in 2015. The residents on that street could now be forced to pay rent or parking fees to the new owners.

The homeowners are taking legal action and demanding that the Board of Supervisors rescind the sale. That has come as a disappointment to Lam and Cheng who were evidently expecting some casseroles or something.

“I thought they would reach out to us and invite us in as new neighbors,” Cheng said. “This has certainly blown up a lot more than we expected.”