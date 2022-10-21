By

Large and small, Newsom and his elitist Democrat friends are working hard to kill California business. They mostly ended the auto making business along with steel making in the State. They are killing off the oil and gas refinery industry, along with the agriculture industry. Now they are working hard to kill off the gun industry in California—the criminals are really supporting this! “Both directly and indirectly, the firearms sector accounts for a total of 29,082 jobs in California – 13,071 in firearm and ammunition manufacturing, sales, and distribution, and another 16,011 in supplier and ancillary industries – the second most among the 50 states. The gun industry in California paid an average wage of $66,095 in 2021 and generated an estimated $380.7 million in federal business tax revenue that year.” People will still buy guns—from other States. Your taxes will go up to cover the lost tax revenues from the sales and jobs.

This Is How Much Money California’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry

Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wallet, 10/20/22

Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates that Americans bought roughly 18.5 million firearms in 2021, the second most ever in a year and down only slightly from the record-high 21 million in 2020.

With these back-to-back years of historic gun sales, someone is profiting big, including some states.

Both directly and indirectly, the firearms sector accounts for a total of 29,082 jobs in California – 13,071 in firearm and ammunition manufacturing, sales, and distribution, and another 16,011 in supplier and ancillary industries – the second most among the 50 states.

The gun industry in California paid an average wage of $66,095 in 2021 and generated an estimated $380.7 million in federal business tax revenue that year.

When accounting for wages and taxes as well as indirect contributions, the firearms industry contributed to $5.2 billion in output in California in 2021, the second highest amount among states.

All data in this story is from the Shooting Sports Foundation’s Firearm and Ammunition Industry Economic Impact report.