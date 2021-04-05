By

California currently has blackouts and brown outs. We no longer have enough energy for the population or the needs of the State. Yet, Sacramento Democrats want to make it worse. They got rid of cheap, efficient and clean nuclear and coal power. Now they are getting rid of natural gas and oil. That leaves prayer, solar and wind turbines. At the same time they are getting rid of gas powered vehicles, gas in homes and even biomass. “Currently, only 17.7% of electricity produced in the United States comes from renewable sources. Nationwide, wind turbines generate the most electricity, followed by hydroelectric power plants and solar thermal power. Biomass, such as wood and agricultural waste, as well as geothermal energy, are renewable sources that account for a very small share of the U.S. energy mix. Meanwhile, greenhouse gas-emitting coal and natural gas-fired power plants account for over half of all U.S. electricity production. Even Texas is having trouble providing needed energy to that State. America is becoming a Third World nation—like most of Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia, energy is not guaranteed. In our case, we create the disaster. How many jobs are being lost? Thanks to Pelosi, Biden and Newsom, we are on the road to being another Third World disaster.

This is How Much Renewable Energy California is Producing

Samuel Stebbins and Grant Suneson, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square, 4/1/21

Within weeks of taking office, President Joe Biden issued a series of executive orders aimed at making the U.S. carbon neutral by 2050. This goal hinges on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions in electricity production — which necessitate a shift away from fossil fuels, like natural gas and coal, toward clean renewable energy sources, like wind and solar.

Currently, only 17.7% of electricity produced in the United States comes from renewable sources. Nationwide, wind turbines generate the most electricity, followed by hydroelectric power plants and solar thermal power. Biomass, such as wood and agricultural waste, as well as geothermal energy, are renewable sources that account for a very small share of the U.S. energy mix.

Meanwhile, greenhouse gas-emitting coal and natural gas-fired power plants account for over half of all U.S. electricity production.

While, as a nation, the U.S. has a long way to go to achieve carbon neutrality, at a state level, progress is patchy. In some states, less than 5% of electricity production comes from renewable sources, while in others, fossil fuels have been virtually phased out.

Nearly half — 48.2% — of electricity produced in California is from renewable sources. Though hydroelectric power plants account for the largest share of renewable power generated in the state, droughts in recent years have made hydroelectric output less predictable.

The state has been able to meet demand for electricity during drought years, in part, through increased production of solar energy. Electricity generated through solar panels now accounts for 14.0% of electricity production in the state. A decade ago, solar generated just 0.3% of electricity. No state reported a larger increase in solar electricity production over the last 10 years than California.

Still, meeting electricity demand in the country’s most populous state is no small task, and to do so, California also relies heavily on fossil fuels. Nearly 43% of the state’s electricity production comes from natural gas-burning power plants.

To determine renewable energy production by state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on electricity generation by source in 2019 from the Energy Information Administration. States were ranked based on the electricity generated from renewable sources — which include conventional hydroelectricity, wind, wood and wood-derived fuels, other biomass, geothermal, and solar thermal and photovoltaic — as a percentage of electricity generated from all sources. Data on electricity from non-renewable sources and historical electricity data also came from the EIA. Data on the average sale price of electricity came from the EIA and is for 2019.

It is important to note that not all renewable energy sources are carbon neutral, just as not all non-renewable energy sources emit greenhouse gases. Biomass, such as waste wood and crop residue is renewable, however, when burned to produce electricity, it creates carbon. Similarly, though nuclear power plants are not classified as renewable sources, they do not produce air pollution. Still, some forms of biomass produce far less carbon emissions than fossil fuels.