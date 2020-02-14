By

Do you long for the day when the worse the students did was eat gold fish and tee-pee a professors home?

This Valentine’s Day, UCLA promotes ‘Sex Squad’ performance

Arik Schneider, Campus Reform, 2/13/20

The group hopes to “shift the stigmatized culture around sexual health.”

“I want my art to be visible everywhere, reminding people of the necessity of HIV prevention,” Bertini told UNAids. “I prefer working more with the figurines because I noticed that they make people think about the meaning of ‘Wear against AIDS’.”

Also featured at the event will be the UCLA “Sex Squad,” which will be showing off one of its newest performances.

The squad describes itself as a group that “use[s] humor, theater, and storytelling to open up urgent conversations on taboo topics surrounding sex” and “aim[s] to creatively and inclusively shift the stigmatized culture around sexual health that exists in our world today.”

“As a group, they choose the most significant topics on which to focus their art-making,” their website explains. “The Squad spends the fall creating engaging and interactive skits, poems, songs, dances, and any form of performative art you can imagine!”

“We believe in inclusivity,” the group further explains, “and pushing back against heteronormative and patriarchal approaches that affect the LGBTQ+ and female-identified communities, as well as other marginalized populations. . . We embody a philosophy of collaboration over individual genius, channeling the power of the collective. We view human beings as innately artistic and aim in our creative process to express rather than impress.”