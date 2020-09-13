By

You just can not make this stuff up. San Fran State has invited a TERRORIST—a HIJACKER to speak on campus. The Jews on campus need to stay away. Christians on campus need to stay away. Yet Gavin Newsom has said nothing about this—and the GOP has also been silent, as best as I can tell. “1. Palestinian Hijacker to Speak at San Francisco State University | Fox News San Francisco State University will host terrorist Leila Khaled, who participated in a plane hijacking in 1969, for a panel on “Gender, Justice, and Resistance” on Sept. 23.” San Fran is a dangerous place when know terrorists/hijackers are treated as if they are dignitaries. What are they thinking? Why is there no outcry?

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 10

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 9/12/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. University of Rhode Island to Remove World War II Memorials Because They Show Too Many White People | The College Fix

The University of Rhode Island will remove two murals depicting WWII veterans after the school’s administration received complaints that the individuals depicted in the murals are “predominantly white.”

5. Northwestern Law Administrators Confess Their Racism in Online Diversity Session | Washington Free Beacon

Administrators at Northwestern University Law School denounced their alleged racism in an online diversity training session.

4. Syracuse Prof Warned Students He Does Not Tolerate Support for President Trump | Campus Reform

Syracuse University professor Mark Rupert warned students that he would not tolerate conservative and Republican perspectives in his classroom, specifically from students who support President Donald Trump’s “hateful ideas.”

3. University of Michigan Apologizes For Apparent Segregation of Student Events | Washington Free Beacon

The University of Michigan-Dearborn apologized for its framing of two online events that appeared to be segregated by race, claiming their initial descriptions were misleading.

2. Rhode Island Professor: ‘Nothing Wrong With’ Murder of a Trump Supporter from a Moral Perspective | Campus Reform

University of Rhode Island professor Eric Loomis said there was “nothing wrong with” the murder of right-wing protester Aaron “Jay” Danielson “from a moral perspective” because, he claimed, Danielson was a fascist.

1. Palestinian Hijacker to Speak at San Francisco State University | Fox News

San Francisco State University will host terrorist Leila Khaled, who participated in a plane hijacking in 1969, for a panel on “Gender, Justice, and Resistance” on Sept. 23.

