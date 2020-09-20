By

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 11

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 9/19/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. VP of College Democrats at University of North Texas Encourages Students to Join Antifa | Legal Insurrection

Brett Davis, vice president of the University of North Texas’s College Democrats chapter, encouraged freshmen to join Antifa—the radical group that is partially responsible for riots and destruction across the country this summer.

5. University President Helps Raise Money for Student Arrested for Arson | Washington Free Beacon

The president of Pennsylvania’s Franklin and Marshall College is helping raise money for a sorority girl arrested during riots in Lancaster, Pa., and charged with arson, among other felonies.

4. University of Chicago English Department to Accept Only Students Interested in Black Studies | Washington Free Beacon

The University of Chicago’s English department will only accept graduate school applicants interested in “Black Studies” for the 2020-2021 admissions cycle.

3. Education Department Opens Investigation into Princeton University After President Deems Racism ‘Embedded’ in the School | Washington Examiner

The Department of Education informed Princeton University it is under investigation following the school president’s declaration that racism is “embedded” in the institution.

2. Students at Emory Business Orientation Asked to Put Race Next to Zoom Names | Campus Reform

An orientation facilitator at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School asked students to include their racial identity next to their names on Zoom.

1. Columbia University Marching Band Votes to Disband, Citing Racist, Misogynistic Founding | Columbia Spectator

After 116 years, Columbia University’s marching band voted to disband, claiming their founding was based on “racism, cultural oppression, misogyny, and sexual harassment.”

Honorable Mention: Students Report Unprecedented Free Speech Violations as Schools Punish Critics of Black Lives Matter | Washington Free Beacon

The number of students being disciplined for exercising free speech on college campuses has skyrocketed in recent months as schools crack down on criticism of Black Lives Matter.

