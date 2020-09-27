By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 12

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 9/26/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. University Professor Promised to Spy on Conservative Student Nick Sandmann | The College Fix

Avery Tompkins, an assistant professor at Transylvania University, pledged to monitor student Nick Sandmann—who last year became famous after being confronted by Native American activists for wearing a “MAGA” hat and was slammed by mainstream media outlets.

5. ASU Journalism School Removes People and News Accused of Being Too Pro-Police | LaCorte News

Arizona State University’s school of journalism removed an incoming dean, deleted a Twitter poll about looting, and took down an interview with a police officer because the posts were deemed too friendly to police.

4. Boston University Professors Claim School’s COVID Reopening Plans Enforce ‘White Supremacy Culture’ | The Daily Free Press

Students, professors, and faculty at Boston University penned a letter to the university claiming that aspects of the school’s plan to return students to campus upheld “white supremacy culture.”

3. University of Chicago Activists Vow Year of Protests After School Refuses to Defund the Police | The College Fix

The #CareNotCops student group at the University of Chicago pledged to protest for a year without “peace or quiet” after the university rejected the group’s demands to defund the police.

2. Professor Uses Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death to Attack ‘MAGA F—stick Bootlicker’ Republicans | Campus Reform

University of Alabama-Birmingham archaeology professor Sarah Parcak gave a tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying she “was stronger in her mid-80s than any M*GA f*ckstick bootlicker could ever dream of.”

1. Yale Publishes Graphic Guide to COVID-Proof Sex | Washington Free Beacon

Yale University published a comprehensive guide for how to have sex amid the coronavirus pandemic—so comprehensive, in fact, that it includes detailed descriptions of the sex acts thought to spread the virus.

