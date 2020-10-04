By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 13

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 10/3/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Columbia University Students Pass BDS Resolution | Washington Free Beacon

Students at Columbia University voted in favor of an anti-Israel referendum that calls on the university to divest from companies that do business with Israel.

5. Cornell Professors Demand University ‘Decolonize’ Curricula Across the Board | The College Fix

A group of Cornell University faculty, graduate students, and staff sent a letter to the university demanding a change in curricula to emphasize “decolonized readings.”

4. Ohio State Students Furious After University Reports Black-on-White ‘Hate Crime’ | Campus Reform

Ohio State students are upset after the school published information about two black hate crime suspects, as it is required to do under federal law.

3. Michigan Public University Professor Routinely Writes Articles for Chinese Propaganda Outlet | Washington Free Beacon

A Grand Valley State University professor regularly writes articles for a Chinese propaganda outlet working to delegitimize the United States. The professor also promoted a Chinese propaganda campaign that claims the enslavement and genocide of Uighur Muslims is a hoax.

2. Mandatory Class at Idaho College Tells Students to List Examples of White and Male Privilege | The College Fix

Students at an Idaho community college were instructed to identify privileges specific to men, white people, and members of the “majority religion.”

1. Case Western Offers Presidential Debate Safe Spaces | Washington Free Beacon

Case Western Reserve University, which cohosted Tuesday’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is offering online “safe spaces” for students to share their post-debate feelings.

Note: In Campus Insanity Vol. 10 , we noted that San Francisco State University invited Palestinian terrorist Leila Khaled—who is a member of a terror group that has killed Americans and was the first woman to hijack a plane—to speak at an event on gender and justice. The Washington Free Beacon reported on Thursday that Rep. Doug Lamborn (R., Colo.) is now calling on federal authorities to investigate the university for hosting Khaled.

