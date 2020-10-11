By

Another week and another litany of confusing, hate,, bigotry and radicalism from our campuses. The sad part is that the Washington Free Beacon can run this series every week. Violence is promoted by professors, free speech is ended by college Administrators, anti-Semitism is rampant on our campuses—and bullying to keep student "in line" is the order of the day.

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 14

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 10/10/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Harvard Center Hosts Virtual Seminar on How to Inject Race Issues Into Course Syllabi | The College Fix

Harvard University’s Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian studies hosted a “Race in Focus” webinar series to educate professors on “integrating critical pedagogies of race” into classroom curricula.

5. Harvard Lecturer Pushes Conspiracy Theory About Russian Spies at Walter Reed Hospital | Campus Reform

Harvard professor and CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem alleged it was “very likely” that Russian spies infiltrated Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and gained access to President Donald Trump’s medical condition following the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

4. Professor Promises to Kick Students Out of Class for ‘Misgendering’ Other Students | Campus Reform

An LGBT politics professor at Brooklyn College threatened to remove any student from class who engages in “intentional misgendering.”

3. Gettysburg College Biology Quiz Claims Trump is ‘Eugenicist’ | Young America’s Foundation

An introductory biology class quiz at Gettysburg College asserted that President Trump is a eugenicist, penalizing students who answered differently.

2. University of Kentucky Segregates Residential Assistant Training by Race | Washington Free Beacon

The University of Kentucky segregated its residential assistant diversity training by race, separating white and nonwhite RAs into separate groups.

1. Professor Claims Modern Architecture is ‘Entrenched’ in White Supremacy | The College Fix

A scholar of historical architecture told Harvard University graduate students that they needed to view architecture through an “antiracist framework,” as the “conventional” view of architecture is “entrenched” in white supremacy.

