By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 16

Sather Gate, UC Berkeley

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 10/24/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Meet America’s New College Professors: Disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok and Beto O’Rourke | Campus Reform

Peter Strzok, whom the FBI canned for sending anti-Trump texts to lover and coworker Lisa Page, is now an adjunct professor of counterintelligence and national security at Georgetown. And who better to teach political science than failed Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who will join the ranks at Texas State University this spring?

5. Northwestern Students Burn and Vandalize School Property at Anti-Police Protests | Washington Free Beacon

Students at Northwestern University vandalized and burned school property on the sixth consecutive night of anti-police protests.

4. University of Michigan to Spend $260,000 on ‘Combating Racism’ Projects | The College Fix

The University of Michigan will fund six “action-based” research projects as part of the school’s “inaugural” anti-racism research grants.

3. Student Newspaper Publishes Instructions on How to Make Molotov Cocktail | Campus Reform

The editor in chief of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Post wrote an op-ed reviewing the history of the Molotov cocktail and included instructions on how to make one.

2. Boston University Professor: ‘Why Does Racial Inequality Exist’ is a Racist Question | Washington Free Beacon

Boston University professor and author Ibram X. Kendi said the question “why does racial inequality exist?” is itself racist.

1. Schools Adopt Gender Neutral Alternative to ‘Alumni’ | Jonathan Turley

A slew of universities have replaced the word “alumni” with “alumnx,” much like replacing “Latino/Latina” with “Latinx.”

