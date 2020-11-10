By

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 18

UCLA

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 11/8/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Anti-Police Student Group Launches Fireworks, Bricks at Police in Riot | Washington Free Beacon

An anti-police student activist group at Northwestern University launched fireworks and bricks at police officers and vandalized city property during a riot.

5. Professor: Student Extracurricular Activities Perpetuate Racism, Sexism | The College Fix

George Mason University professor Blake Silver said extracurriculars “perpetuate racism” and mostly benefit white men.

4. College Dems, Leftist Students Raise Bail Money for Philadelphia Rioters, Looters | Campus Reform

Students at Temple University and the University of Pennsylvania promoted a bail fund for rioters arrested in Philadelphia.

3. Yale Professor Says Hitler Improved Lives of His Followers, Unlike Trump | Washington Free Beacon

A Yale University professor and psychiatrist compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler in a series of tweets and said Hitler, unlike Trump, improved the lives of his followers.

2. University at Buffalo Hosts Segregated Election Day ‘Listening Sessions’ | YAF

The University at Buffalo is preparing its students for election results by hosting a series of segregated counseling “listening sessions,” which divide students into a “white affinity group” and a “people of color affinity group.”

1. UC Berkeley Student Government Accuses Pepsi of ‘Violence’ Against Minorities | The College Fix

Berkeley students are urging their school to stop selling Pepsi products because the company “embodies colonial and white supremacist ideologies.”

