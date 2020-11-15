By

If you want to be bullied, forced not to debate issues, love being called a racist because you are white—or a black student supporting Trump—then being on a college campus is your place. Hate freedom, your University will support you. “4. Boston University Professor Calls the Term ‘Legal Vote’ Racist | Campus Reform The head of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, Ibram X. Kendi, claims the term “legal vote” is “functionally racist,” just like the words “illegal alien,” “race-neutral,” “handouts,” “personal responsibility,” and “crack baby.” Yup—this professor believes illegal voters are good and legal voters—you and me, are racist. Has this person had a mental test lately? Do you want your kids in his classroom? Another reason not to go to college—the crazies are the teachers.

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 19

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 11/14/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. University of Minnesota Students Demand George Floyd Prosecutor Be Removed From Dean’s Advisory Council | The Minnesota Daily

Student activists at the University of Minnesota are demanding the school cut ties with attorney Mike Freeman—who sits on the dean’s advisory council—after he cited “underlying health conditions” as a potential reason for George Floyd’s death and opted not to charge all the officers at the scene.

5. Tufts University Psychiatrist: Trump’s Loss is the Beginning of ‘Perfection’ of the American Union | The College Fix

Tufts University professor Nassir Ghaemi said the 2020 presidential election results are indicative of the “white male Christian power hierarchy” losing its grip on political power and America becoming more equal as a result.

4. Boston University Professor Calls the Term ‘Legal Vote’ Racist | Campus Reform

The head of Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research, Ibram X. Kendi, claims the term “legal vote” is “functionally racist,” just like the words “illegal alien,” “race-neutral,” “handouts,” “personal responsibility,” and “crack baby.”

3. Activists Protest Bates College’s Instagram Post of College Republican President | The Bates Student

Students at Maine’s Bates College protested after the school posted a picture of the College Republican president on its Instagram page.

2. Northwestern University Student Protesters Hosted Abolitionist Breakfast Meeting, Served Minority Students Food First | The Daily Northwestern

Northwestern University’s “Community Not Cops,” an anti-police activist group, organized an abolitionist breakfast where black students were served first.

1. Kansas State University Professor: Pit Bulls, ‘Bad Dogs’ Face Marginalization Akin to Racism | The College Fix

A Kansas State University professor of gender, women, and sexuality studies alleged that the marginalization of minority communities presents a threat to dogs and called for recognition of “interspecies intersectionality.”

