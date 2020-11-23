By

The crazies are running loose in our nation. In the media, on our campuses and even in our corporations. Literally capitalist corporations are denouncing freedom and capitalism. If they were honest, they would drop out of the New York Stock Exchange. “2. California Ethnic Studies Curriculum Claims Jews Have ‘White Privilege’ | The College Fix A new ethnic studies curriculum from the California Department of Education claims Jews gain “racial privilege” through their “conditional whiteness,” despite a newly released FBI report that shows Jews were a leading target of hate crimes in 2019. “ The bigotry of the Left is outrageous. The Left is filled with hat and have no problem using bully tactics to end free speech, religion and ownership of property.

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 20

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 14: A signs reads “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” in area that has been referred to by protesters by that name as well as “Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, on June 14, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Black Lives Matter protesters have continued demonstrating in what was first referred to as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, which encompasses several blocks around the Seattle Police Departments vacated East Precinct, but what protesters are now calling the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest.” (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 11/21/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Open Letter Calls on Harvard to Create ‘System of Accountability’ for Inviting Trump Admin Alums to Campus| Washington Free Beacon

An open letter circulating at Harvard University is asking the school to create “accountability guidelines” for former Trump officials who are hired or invited to campus. According to the letter, inviting high-profile Trump appointees to the school legitimizes “the subversion of democratic principles.”

5. University of Massachusetts Professor: We Don’t Say White Male Composers’ Full Names Because of ‘Inequity’ | Campus Reform

Music theory professor Chris White wrote an op-ed for Slate in which he argued for the “full naming” of composers like Beethoven and Mozart. Not using their first names, he said, creates a harmful, hierarchical system.

4. Michigan State Apologizes for Diversity Training That Called Transgender Employees by Their Legal Names | The College Fix

Michigan State University was forced to apologize after the school referred to employees by their legal names—not their preferred names—in a training module on “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Foundations.”

3. University of Washington School of Drama Segregates Groups Based On Race, Sexuality | Campus Reform

To combat bigotry, the University of Washington theater department plans to segregate groups of student actors by race and sexuality.

2. California Ethnic Studies Curriculum Claims Jews Have ‘White Privilege’ | The College Fix

A new ethnic studies curriculum from the California Department of Education claims Jews gain “racial privilege” through their “conditional whiteness,” despite a newly released FBI report that shows Jews were a leading target of hate crimes in 2019.

1. University of Washington Professor Proposes Developing Sex Robots for Older Disabled Adults | KIRO 7

Nancy Jecker, a bioethics and humanities professor at the University of Washington, published a paper on creating sex robots for older Americans to fight loneliness. She has clearly never watched Ex Machina .

Want more Campus Insanity? Read Vol. 19 here.