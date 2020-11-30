By

As always, our campuses are filled with racists, bigots, haters of America. The campuses are filled with bullies and those demanding we end freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution. “University of Virginia Student Newspaper: Stand Up to ‘Racist’ Family at Thanksgiving | Breitbart An opinion columnist at the University of Virginia’s student newspaper called on fellow students to “stand up” to their “racist” family members during Thanksgiving dinner. So, by definition ALL families are racist and th students are not. These kids are ignorant and vile. Another reason to stop supporting universities until they end their racist bigoted hatred of freedom.

This Week in Campus Insanity Vol. 21

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 11/28/20

6. Indiana University Promotes ‘Defunding the Police’ Class | Campus Reform

An Indiana University satellite campus sent an email to students advertising a new course called “Defund the Police? Race, Policing, and Criminal Justice Reform.”

5. University of Virginia Student Newspaper: Stand Up to ‘Racist’ Family at Thanksgiving | Breitbart

An opinion columnist at the University of Virginia’s student newspaper called on fellow students to “stand up” to their “racist” family members during Thanksgiving dinner.

4. Cornell Activists Threaten Peers Who Voted Against Disarming the Police | Washington Free Beacon

Cornell University activists threatened student government representatives who voted against disarming the campus police.

3. Harvard Creates New ‘Antiracist’ Librarian Job with $240,300 Salary | The College Fix

Harvard University created a new librarian position called an “Associate University Librarian for Antiracism” with a salary grade listed between $133,300 and $240,300.

2. Columbia Faculty Member Wants to ‘Cancel’ Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree | The Blaze

A Columbia University faculty member called for an end to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, claiming that the tree exemplifies the “absolutely toxic relationship” humans have with nature.

1. Students Want to Change Thanksgiving to ‘Thanks-taking’ or ‘Thanks-killing’ | Campus Reform

The student government at Santa Rosa Junior College in California discussed changing the name of Thanksgiving because it’s “dangerous” and “offensive,” arguing that “Thanks-taking” or “Thanks-killing” would be more “honest” names for the holiday.

