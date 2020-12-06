By

Not a week goes by that does not give proof our colleges and universities are breeding grounds for radicalism, bullying and totalitarian thought. “UCLA Student Government Offends Native Americans with ‘Inclusive’ Renaming of Steps | The College Fix UCLA’s student government passed a resolution to rename a supposedly problematic staircase, but the proposed renaming was after the “Tongva” tribe—a Native American tribe that has never existed.” The students in government at UCLA are so ignorant that they did not know they wanted to name Janss Steps for a tribe that did not exist. Would anyone hire these kids to fill taco shells?

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 22

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free4 Beacon, 12/5/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Harvard Leftists Accuse Law Professor of Illiberalism | Washington Free Beacon

Progressive student activists at Harvard Law School—many of whom have called for a total transformation of the American justice system—are upset that a right-wing professor is calling for the same.

5. University of California, Berkeley ‘Unnamed’ Buildings Named After Former University Presidents | Daily Wire

The University of California, Berkeley moved forward with “unnaming” two buildings on its campus because the persons the buildings were named after—former university presidents—held racist or colonialist beliefs.

4. UCLA Student Government Offends Native Americans with ‘Inclusive’ Renaming of Steps | The College Fix

UCLA’s student government passed a resolution to rename a supposedly problematic staircase, but the proposed renaming was after the “Tongva” tribe—a Native American tribe that has never existed.

3. Southern Methodist University Human Rights Group to Boycott Homecomings Unless They Become ‘Gender Neutral’ | The College Fix

Southern Methodist University’s Human Rights Council called to “abolish” the use of “gendered language” like “homecoming queen” and “homecoming king” at the university’s dances, alleging the language is not inclusive enough.

2. A Catholic University Is Under Fire from Students for Espousing Catholic Views | Campus Reform

Students, alumni, and faculty at Assumption University, a Catholic school in Massachusetts, wrote a petition attacking the school’s promotion of Catholic social teaching on marriage and abortion.

1. University of California, Berkeley Professor: ‘Law and Order’ is a Racist Dog Whistle | Campus Reform

Ian Haney López, a University of California, Berkeley law professor, created a series of videos that explains why terms like “law and order” are racist “dog whistles.”

