This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 24

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 12/20/20

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. University of California-Berkeley Student Government Passes Resolution in Support of Mandated Xenophobia Training | The College Fix

Students at Berkeley passed a resolution to mandate xenophobia prevention training for incoming freshmen.

5. Tulane University Offers ‘Feminism in Trumplandia’ Course | Campus Reform

An English professor is offering a course on feminism in the wake of the Trump administration, as the president’s “ravages of assaults” on women—such as the nomination of Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett—have created an “unprecedented dystopia for women.”

4. Students at University of Oregon Attempt to Remove College Republicans from Campus | Washington Free Beacon

Student activists at the University of Oregon are attempting to remove the College Republicans from campus for attending a “stop the steal” rally.

3. University of Kansas Encourages Officers to Log Race of Individuals Stopped by Police | Campus Reform

A University of Kansas task force charged with improving the policies and procedures of the Public Safety Office recommended recording the race of each individual stopped by officers.

2. A Georgetown Program for Students of Color Is Accused of Racism | The College Fix

Every member of a Georgetown University campus program designed to mentor students of color recently resigned, citing the program’s “racism, queerphobia, sexism, [and] classism.”

1. Holocaust Denier Remains on Northwestern University Website After Author of Controversial Op-Ed is Scrubbed | Washington Free Beacon

Northwestern University scrubbed its website of references to a former professor who penned a controversial op-ed calling on Jill Biden to stop using the title “doctor”—but it continues to feature a professor who denies the Holocaust.

