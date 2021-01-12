By

Not a week goes by without college campuses proving themselves to be racist, filled with hatred, illiterate and lacking in civil discourse. “College Agrees to ‘Reparations Fund’ to Help Pay for Black Students’ Therapy, Books | The College Fix Bryn Mawr College agreed to student activists’ demands that a “reparations fund” be created for black and indigenous students to pay for affinity groups, multicultural spaces, books, online courses, therapy, and other financial needs beyond the scope of racial-justice work. These kids are just plain stupid. Tuition is high enough—their demands will add to the cost of NOT getting an education at Bryn Mawr.

This Week In Campus Insanity Vol. 26

Chrissy Clark and Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon, 1/10/21

Welcome back to Campus Insanity, a weekly roundup of the craziest developments at our nation’s 4,000-plus institutions of higher education.

6. Emerson College Activists Demand that Student Newspaper Be Defunded Due to ‘Racism, Ableism’ | The College Fix

Student activists at Emerson College recently demanded the school’s student newspaper be defunded, claiming that it is “racist” and “ableist” and that its employees engage in discrimination.

5. Tulane Students Demand Fossil-Fuel Divestment and Minimum Wage as Part of COVID Response | Washington Free Beacon

Tulane University activists are demanding that the school divest from fossil fuels and establish a $15 minimum wage as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

4. College Agrees to ‘Reparations Fund’ to Help Pay for Black Students’ Therapy, Books | The College Fix

Bryn Mawr College agreed to student activists’ demands that a “reparations fund” be created for black and indigenous students to pay for affinity groups, multicultural spaces, books, online courses, therapy, and other financial needs beyond the scope of racial-justice work.

3. Profs Argue Georgia Runoffs Are Racist | Campus Reform

Two college professors told National Public Radio that Georgia’s runoff-election system is racist.

2. University of California Denounces Professor’s Anti-Semitic Tweets | Washington Free Beacon

A University of California, Merced, professor is facing condemnation for a range of anti-Semitic tweets that praised violent terror groups, advocated the destruction of Israel, and mocked the Holocaust. He will not be fired.

1. Study: Racism Victims Should Drop Acid, Ecstasy to Reduce Trauma | New York Post

An Ohio State University professor conducted a study that claims psychedelics—including LSD, mushrooms, and ecstasy—could be used to treat those who suffer from racism-induced trauma.

Want more Campus Insanity? Read Vol. 25 here